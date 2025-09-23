SegnaliSezioni
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4 Signal
Vyom Tekriwal

Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4 Signal

Vyom Tekriwal
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
AAAFx-FX-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
150
Profit Trade:
89 (59.33%)
Loss Trade:
61 (40.67%)
Best Trade:
72.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-51.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
797.82 USD (38 676 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-719.77 USD (37 672 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (24.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
112.63 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
74.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
80.82%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
150
Tempo di attesa medio:
38 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.61
Long Trade:
68 (45.33%)
Short Trade:
82 (54.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
0.52 USD
Profitto medio:
8.96 USD
Perdita media:
-11.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-125.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-125.55 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
7.51%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
42.03 USD
Massimale:
127.54 USD (11.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.19% (127.54 USD)
Per equità:
9.83% (99.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.m 78
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.m 1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +72.90 USD
Worst Trade: -52 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -125.55 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "AAAFx-FX-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping.

Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test.

It uses a combination of adaptive indicators to identify strong market conditions, and executes trades based on predefined rules with risk control in place. The system is capable of operating on M15 and M30 timeframes, and includes settings for trade filtering, session management, and optional martingale logic.

Main Features:

  • Designed for BTCUSD, EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Works best on M15 or M30 timeframe

  • Adjustable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

  • Input option for Martingale multiplier (1.5x recommended)

  • Time-based trading filter to avoid volatile sessions

  • Limited number of trades per day for risk control

  • No grid or arbitrage; trades are executed based on trend and volume signals

  • Fully compatible with ECN brokers and low-spread accounts

  • Easy to set up and lightweight on system resources

Recommended Settings:

  • Use on BTCUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD charts

  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Use VPS for stable execution

Inputs include:

  • Lot size

  • Stop loss and take profit

  • Martingale multiplier

  • Magic number

  • Maximum number of trades per day

  • Session time filters

  • Buy/Sell direction control

Developed by Vyom Tekriwal

This EA is suitable for users who prefer stable, low-drawdown scalping strategies focused on trending market conditions. For best results, use recommended pairs and settings, and run the EA on a reliable VPS


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 13:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4 Signal
40USD al mese
8%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
84%
150
59%
75%
1.10
0.52
USD
11%
1:200
