SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MultiPlay
Bruno Carvalho Leal

MultiPlay

Bruno Carvalho Leal
0 recensioni
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
3%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
18 (64.28%)
Loss Trade:
10 (35.71%)
Best Trade:
4.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
20.01 USD (2 731 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11.68 USD (1 826 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (3.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6.78 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.92%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.92
Long Trade:
9 (32.14%)
Short Trade:
19 (67.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.71
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
1.11 USD
Perdita media:
-1.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-9.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.06 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.44%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
9.06 USD (4.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.02% (9.06 USD)
Per equità:
15.03% (32.44 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCAD 11
AUDNZD 7
EURGBP 5
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 1
AUDSGD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCAD 5
AUDNZD -3
EURGBP 2
USDCAD 2
EURUSD 1
AUDSGD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCAD 750
AUDNZD -577
EURGBP 127
USDCAD 249
EURUSD 52
AUDSGD 304
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.42 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.06 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real11" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.33 × 141
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real11
1.67 × 9
DerivBVI-Server
3.00 × 6
DerivVU-Server
3.00 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live4
4.00 × 3
DerivSVG-Server
4.48 × 23
DerivSVG-Server-02
6.00 × 10
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

We trade the following pairs through our EA: AUD/CHF, AUD/SGD, AUD/USD, NZD/CAD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, and EUR/JPY.

The EA comes with a news filter and doesn’t open trades continuously, focusing only on the best market opportunities.

We focus on consistent long-term results, enhanced by the lot multiplier and progressive risk management strategies.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.07 16:54
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 16:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.23 16:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 13:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 13:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 13:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 13:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 13:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MultiPlay
30USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
623
USD
3
32%
28
64%
84%
1.71
0.30
USD
15%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.