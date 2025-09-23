- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
18 (64.28%)
Loss Trade:
10 (35.71%)
Best Trade:
4.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
20.01 USD (2 731 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11.68 USD (1 826 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (3.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6.78 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.92%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.92
Long Trade:
9 (32.14%)
Short Trade:
19 (67.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.71
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
1.11 USD
Perdita media:
-1.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-9.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.06 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.44%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
9.06 USD (4.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.02% (9.06 USD)
Per equità:
15.03% (32.44 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|11
|AUDNZD
|7
|EURGBP
|5
|USDCAD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDSGD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|-3
|EURGBP
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDSGD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURCAD
|750
|AUDNZD
|-577
|EURGBP
|127
|USDCAD
|249
|EURUSD
|52
|AUDSGD
|304
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.42 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.06 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real11" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.33 × 141
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|1.67 × 9
|
DerivBVI-Server
|3.00 × 6
|
DerivVU-Server
|3.00 × 6
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live4
|4.00 × 3
|
DerivSVG-Server
|4.48 × 23
|
DerivSVG-Server-02
|6.00 × 10
We trade the following pairs through our EA: AUD/CHF, AUD/SGD, AUD/USD, NZD/CAD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, and EUR/JPY.
The EA comes with a news filter and doesn’t open trades continuously, focusing only on the best market opportunities.
We focus on consistent long-term results, enhanced by the lot multiplier and progressive risk management strategies.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
USD
623
USD
USD
3
32%
28
64%
84%
1.71
0.30
USD
USD
15%
1:500