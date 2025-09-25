SegnaliSezioni
Riski Melania

CT ProSplash Teddy

Riski Melania
0 recensioni
44 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -4%
Monex-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
505
Profit Trade:
299 (59.20%)
Loss Trade:
206 (40.79%)
Best Trade:
223.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-331.79 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 527.53 USD (237 396 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 505.23 USD (265 563 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (99.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
311.90 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
50.27%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.74%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.02
Long Trade:
243 (48.12%)
Short Trade:
262 (51.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
0.04 USD
Profitto medio:
15.14 USD
Perdita media:
-21.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-291.91 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-446.59 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-5.70%
Previsione annuale:
-69.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
511.51 USD
Massimale:
1 124.36 USD (69.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
77.95% (1 124.34 USD)
Per equità:
9.84% (83.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 505
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDb 22
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDb -28K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +223.37 USD
Worst Trade: -332 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +99.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -291.91 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

We've developed a hedging strategy that leverages price fluctuations in the XAUUSD pair. We call this strategy "PROSPASLH GOLD," designed to automatically open and close trades based on market conditions and manage risk through hedging, ensuring you achieve the best possible results on every trade. Our strategy eliminates the need for in-depth technical or fundamental analysis; it allows you to analyze the market and execute trades very quickly and accurately, providing an advantage for traders who don't have the time to perform manual market analysis.

👨‍💻 📢 Customer Recommendations

• We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing

• Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000

• The strategy used is hedging

• Trade only on the XAUUSD market

• Dynamic scaling based on account growth

• Market-adaptive and updated strategy

• Recommended leverage: 1:500

• Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size

• Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution

• Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

🛡️🔐 Risk Management & Security

• This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy

• Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance

⚠️DISCLAIMER

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risks. Gold prices are heavily influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 08:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
