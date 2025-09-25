- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
We've developed a hedging strategy that leverages price fluctuations in the XAUUSD pair. We call this strategy "PROSPASLH GOLD," designed to automatically open and close trades based on market conditions and manage risk through hedging, ensuring you achieve the best possible results on every trade. Our strategy eliminates the need for in-depth technical or fundamental analysis; it allows you to analyze the market and execute trades very quickly and accurately, providing an advantage for traders who don't have the time to perform manual market analysis.
👨💻 📢 Customer Recommendations
• We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing
• Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000
• The strategy used is hedging
• Trade only on the XAUUSD market
• Dynamic scaling based on account growth
• Market-adaptive and updated strategy
• Recommended leverage: 1:500
• Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size
• Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution
• Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model
🛡️🔐 Risk Management & Security
• This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy
• Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance
⚠️DISCLAIMER
"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risks. Gold prices are heavily influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."
