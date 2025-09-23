SegnaliSezioni
Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet
Xuan Quyet Nguyen

Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet

Xuan Quyet Nguyen
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -5%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Loss Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Best Trade:
19.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.11 USD
Profitto lordo:
27.88 USD (20 232 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-37.87 USD (21 552 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (19.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19.14 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.08
Attività di trading:
2.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
73.90%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
46 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.31
Long Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.74
Profitto previsto:
-1.25 USD
Profitto medio:
13.94 USD
Perdita media:
-6.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-30.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.17 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-4.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.99 USD
Massimale:
31.82 USD (14.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.34% (31.82 USD)
Per equità:
2.94% (5.88 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -10
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.14 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.09 × 4221
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
:

📌 Strategy Description

The XAU M15 Trading Strategy by MrQuyet is built on the MA25-50-100 system combined with ATR to clearly identify trends and pinpoint precise entry signals.

Entries are taken only when the trend is strong and confirmed by a reversal candlestick pattern (Engulfing/Pinbar).

Stop Loss is always placed at a safe level (swing high/low + 0.5 ATR).

Take Profit is set at 2.0 times the SL, combined with a trailing stop to protect profits.

To minimize overtrading, the system allows only one trade at a time.

💰 Risk Management

Each trade risks a fixed 4–6 USD.

Lot size is automatically calculated based on SL distance → ensuring the account won’t be blown even after a losing streak.

If there are 3 consecutive losses, the system will pause for 60 minutes → protecting capital and preventing emotional trading (FOMO).

Why Copy This Strategy?

  • Stable win rate ~45–50%, but thanks to R:R > 1:2 the account still grows consistently.

  • Drawdown is strictly controlled → suitable for long-term investors.

  • All trades are transparent, managed 100% by EA, with no manual intervention.


📌 Mô tả chiến lược Chiến lược Trade XAU M15 by MrQuyet được xây dựng dựa trên hệ thống MA25-50-100 kết hợp ATR để xác định xu hướng rõ ràng và điểm vào lệnh chính xác. Vào lệnh khi xu hướng mạnh và có xác nhận nến đảo chiều (Engulfing/Pinbar). Stop Loss luôn đặt tại vùng an toàn (đáy/đỉnh +0.5 ATR). Take Profit gấp 2.0 lần SL, kết hợp trailing stop để bảo vệ lợi nhuận. Hạn chế tối đa việc vào lệnh liên tục → chỉ 1 lệnh tại 1 thời điểm, giảm rủi ro overtrade. 💰 Quản lý vốn Rủi ro mỗi lệnh được cố định 4–6 USD. Lot size tự động tính toán theo mức SL → đảm bảo tài khoản không bị “cháy” dù gặp chuỗi thua. Hệ thống có cơ chế tạm ngừng 60 phút nếu thua 3 lệnh liên tiếp → giúp bảo toàn vốn và tránh tâm lý FOMO. ✅ Vì sao nên copy? Winrate ổn định ~45–50%, nhưng nhờ tỷ lệ R:R > 1:2 nên tài khoản vẫn tăng trưởng bền vững. Drawdown được kiểm soát thấp → thích hợp cho nhà đầu tư dài hạn. Mọi lệnh đều minh bạch, EA tự động quản lý, không can thiệp tay.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 02:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 01:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 09:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 05:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 05:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 04:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 04:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 01:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 07:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 07:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 07:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 07:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 07:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
