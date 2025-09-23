SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FASTSCALP ARDI
Riski Melania

FASTSCALP ARDI

Riski Melania
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 11%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
20 (64.51%)
Loss Trade:
11 (35.48%)
Best Trade:
107.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-120.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 082.53 USD (26 978 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-967.19 USD (22 666 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (471.99 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
471.99 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
49.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.49%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.16
Long Trade:
24 (77.42%)
Short Trade:
7 (22.58%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
3.72 USD
Profitto medio:
54.13 USD
Perdita media:
-87.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-378.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-378.40 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
11.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
229.33 USD
Massimale:
701.32 USD (47.64%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
48.47% (701.32 USD)
Per equità:
8.02% (75.48 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 115
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 4.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +107.80 USD
Worst Trade: -121 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +471.99 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -378.40 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real3
3.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.54 × 59
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
17 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing.
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000.
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market.
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth.
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy.
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders.
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500.
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size.
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution.
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model.

Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

DISCLAIMER : "Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 04:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 04:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
FASTSCALP ARDI
35USD al mese
11%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
4
100%
31
64%
49%
1.11
3.72
USD
48%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.