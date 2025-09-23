SegnaliSezioni
Lustyo Endra Permata

Kunta Dewa V13

Lustyo Endra Permata
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
10 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
0.59 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
2.90 USD (385 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.85 USD (233 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (2.05 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.05 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
61.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
91.35%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.62
Long Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Short Trade:
10 (71.43%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.57
Profitto previsto:
0.08 USD
Profitto medio:
0.29 USD
Perdita media:
-0.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-1.69 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.69 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1.69 USD (7.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.52% (1.69 USD)
Per equità:
26.80% (6.02 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDJPYm 6
AUDUSDm 4
USDJPYm 4
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDJPYm 0
AUDUSDm 0
USDJPYm 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDJPYm -47
AUDUSDm -5
USDJPYm 204
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.59 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.05 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.69 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📌 Signal Description

Product Name: Trading Signal – KUNTA DEWA V.1.3
Initial Equity: $20 (Real Account)

Are you looking for a trading signal that is realistic, safe, and proven on a real account with small capital?
This signal is operated on a REAL account with only $20 equity, making it accessible for all types of traders – from beginners to professionals – who want to trade safely without investing a large amount of money.

🔑 Key Advantages:

  • Real Account – all trades are executed in the live market, not on demo.

  • Low Capital, Steady Growth – designed to work consistently starting from only $20 equity.

  • High Security – equipped with strong risk management to protect your funds against margin call.

  • Optimized Risk Control – each position is carefully calculated to avoid overexposure.

  • Broker Friendly – can be followed with small capital on most brokers.

🎯 Why Choose This Signal?

  • No need to worry about MC (Margin Call) – our system prioritizes equity protection above everything.

  • Proven that consistent results are possible even with small starting capital.

  • Perfect for traders who value safety, realism, and peace of mind when following a trading signal.

💡 With this signal, you can trade confidently knowing that equity protection is our top priority.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

  • This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only.

  • Trading in the financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Please evaluate your own risk tolerance before following this signal.

  • The provider is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this service.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 07:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 03:17
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 03:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 03:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
