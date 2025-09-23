SegnaliSezioni
Volker Minkenberg

ForexGold

Volker Minkenberg
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -4%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
68
Profit Trade:
43 (63.23%)
Loss Trade:
25 (36.76%)
Best Trade:
1 016.09 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 379.18 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 875.41 USD (12 640 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 677.96 USD (18 908 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (1 219.19 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 219.19 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
98.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
62.57%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
74
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.64
Long Trade:
17 (25.00%)
Short Trade:
51 (75.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.61
Profitto previsto:
-55.92 USD
Profitto medio:
136.64 USD
Perdita media:
-387.12 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-4 763.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 763.97 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-3.80%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 887.97 USD
Massimale:
5 970.79 USD (5.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.85% (5 970.79 USD)
Per equità:
4.86% (4 901.91 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 60
EURUSD 6
AUDJPY 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -3.3K
EURUSD -536
AUDJPY 58
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -5.4K
EURUSD -1K
AUDJPY 194
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 016.09 USD
Worst Trade: -2 379 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 219.19 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 763.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

What you get:

  • Focused trading in Forex pairs and precious metals (e.g. Gold), with strategies tuned for volatility and market reactions.

  • Risk-managed entries, aiming for steady growth and controlled drawdowns.

  • Weekly updates and transparent performance metrics: win-rate, profit factor, max drawdown.

Why subscribe:

  • For traders seeking exposure to both currencies and metals, diversifying risk.

  • For those wanting moderate, consistent returns rather than chasing high but unstable profits.

  • Ideal for medium-risk tolerance: you get regular signals with defined stop losses, no over-leveraging.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 09:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 08:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.23 08:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
