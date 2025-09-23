- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|60
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDJPY
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-3.3K
|EURUSD
|-536
|AUDJPY
|58
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.4K
|EURUSD
|-1K
|AUDJPY
|194
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
What you get:
-
Focused trading in Forex pairs and precious metals (e.g. Gold), with strategies tuned for volatility and market reactions.
-
Risk-managed entries, aiming for steady growth and controlled drawdowns.
-
Weekly updates and transparent performance metrics: win-rate, profit factor, max drawdown.
Why subscribe:
-
For traders seeking exposure to both currencies and metals, diversifying risk.
-
For those wanting moderate, consistent returns rather than chasing high but unstable profits.
-
Ideal for medium-risk tolerance: you get regular signals with defined stop losses, no over-leveraging.
