Muriell Vinhal Ribeiro

B3 Mining

Muriell Vinhal Ribeiro
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -40%
ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1:1
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
62
Profit Trade:
28 (45.16%)
Loss Trade:
34 (54.84%)
Best Trade:
144.00 BRL
Worst Trade:
-95.00 BRL
Profitto lordo:
791.00 BRL (4 430 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-907.00 BRL (7 860 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (260.00 BRL)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
260.00 BRL (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
14.54%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
51
Tempo di attesa medio:
28 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.31
Long Trade:
32 (51.61%)
Short Trade:
30 (48.39%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.87
Profitto previsto:
-1.87 BRL
Profitto medio:
28.25 BRL
Perdita media:
-26.68 BRL
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-72.00 BRL)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-173.00 BRL (4)
Crescita mensile:
-40.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
139.00 BRL
Massimale:
370.00 BRL (71.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
71.23% (370.00 BRL)
Per equità:
23.16% (74.00 BRL)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
WINV25 59
WDOX25 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
WINV25 -38
WDOX25 -13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
WINV25 -430
WDOX25 -3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +144.00 BRL
Worst Trade: -95 BRL
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +260.00 BRL
Massima perdita consecutiva: -72.00 BRL

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📈 Signal: B3 Mini Index – Strategy with Risk Management


Welcome! This signal was created for traders who want to operate the B3 Mini Index (WIN) with discipline, consistency, and solid risk control.


🔹 Market: Mini Index (B3 – WIN)

🔹 Strategy: Technical analysis based on price patterns, Fibonacci levels, and trend movements

🔹 Profile: Intraday trades, seeking consistent opportunities

🔹 Risk Management:

Stop loss on every trade

Controlled leverage

Capital preservation first


⚖️ Goal: Consistent growth, without unrealistic promises. The focus is on long-term profitability with safety.


🔔 Important:

Use an account compatible with this signal (margin and leverage required).

VPS is highly recommended for best synchronization and low latency.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, but the strategy is applied with discipline and transparency.


➡️ If you are looking for a signal focused on responsible management, consistency, and tailored to the Brazilian market, this one is for you.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 22:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 21:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 20:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 20:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 19:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 19:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 18:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 13:55
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 21:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 16:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.23 16:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 00:04
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 00:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
B3 Mining
30USD al mese
-40%
0
0
USD
175
BRL
2
0%
62
45%
15%
0.87
-1.87
BRL
71%
1:1
