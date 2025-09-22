SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / YalaForex US30 Index
Sami Saydam

YalaForex US30 Index

Sami Saydam
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
56
Profit Trade:
44 (78.57%)
Loss Trade:
12 (21.43%)
Best Trade:
56.85 USD
Worst Trade:
-105.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
323.04 USD (58 720 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-220.87 USD (34 857 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (78.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
78.25 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
64.89%
Massimo carico di deposito:
28.68%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
53
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.69
Long Trade:
39 (69.64%)
Short Trade:
17 (30.36%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
1.82 USD
Profitto medio:
7.34 USD
Perdita media:
-18.41 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-15.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-105.26 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
20.43%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
13.69 USD
Massimale:
147.16 USD (23.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.23% (147.16 USD)
Per equità:
19.74% (118.82 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 20
XAGUSD.ecn 18
US30 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 59
XAGUSD.ecn -14
US30 58
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 1.5K
XAGUSD.ecn -2.5K
US30 26K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +56.85 USD
Worst Trade: -105 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +78.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MEXAtlantic-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
12.50 × 4
Hello

This Signal is a case show for my own built Expert Advisor the one is on sale already.

You can gain the use of this EA by either profit sharing or monthly rent USD $1000 

It is trading the Index US30 Cash cfds only under 5 minute time frame. 

It is built to be doing profit trades and avoid the loss trades, even if we have higher draw down %, it will close it with profits at the end.

To do profit sharing must open your fx trading account using this broker: 

 https://mexatlantic.com/account/live-account?ibNum=333563249 then fund it with USD $2000 ++ then contact me.

Then we share the profit 33% for me and the rest for you. Profit split can be weekly or up on my request. 

To ask for monthly rent of this EA please contact me by email: sami.saydam@hotmail.com or by WhatsApp +1-647-9272741 The monthly rent is $1000 usd including the installation.

Very clear message> Forex trading is always high risk business because of the high leverage use, therefore, either you admit and accept this high risk and might lose all of your money in the account at once or just leave and forget about me. I do my best to trade your account using my 26 years of forex trading experience and I do my best to make winnings for both of us, but still nothing is guaranteed. If you admit my warning and without any future complaining, then you are welcome to join the deal. Otherwise; leave this page.

Thank you 


2025.09.22 18:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
