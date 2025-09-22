- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
26 (83.87%)
Loss Trade:
5 (16.13%)
Best Trade:
21.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.56 USD
Profitto lordo:
79.31 USD (166 406 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14.61 USD (104 150 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (44.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
44.17 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
14.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
66.82%
Ultimo trade:
17 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
7.72
Long Trade:
23 (74.19%)
Short Trade:
8 (25.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.43
Profitto previsto:
2.09 USD
Profitto medio:
3.05 USD
Perdita media:
-2.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-8.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.38 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
7.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
8.38 USD (0.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.93% (8.38 USD)
Per equità:
9.21% (79.01 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|15
|XAUUSD
|13
|EURUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|20
|XAUUSD
|44
|EURUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|59K
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|57
|USDJPY
|29
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.20 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +44.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.38 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.15 × 661
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.48 × 94
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.82 × 6822
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.89 × 54
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.26 × 470
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.43 × 157
✅ Safe and Stable Growth NINJA – Low Risk, Real Results
Tired of signals that overpromise, crash with big drawdowns, and chase unrealistic goals?
Here we don't force trades just to look active. The priority is to protect capital and maintain consistency. If there's no setup, there's no trade.
We make monthly withdrawals and deposits! This is a long-term project!
🔹Notice: I use an IC Markets Standard account to ensure your signal is copied accurately, even if you're using a different broker.
Safe and Stable Growth NINJA was built differently.
⚖️ Conservative risk management – leverage 1:50
📈 Realistic monthly target – around 3 to 5% profit
🔒 Low average drawdown through smart entries and strict control
🧠 Over 12 years of experience in Forex trading
🚫 No gambling, no martingale, no hype
🚫 No reckless or irresponsible trades
🚫 No robots, no AI, 100% human trading
This signal is perfect for those who seek consistent results and want to grow their capital steadily and safely.
👉 Join Safe and Stable Growth NINJA Style and experience a professional, long-term approach to profitable trading.
📩 Want to apply 100% of this strategy? Contact me — we have a custom spreadsheet and will teach you how to manage trades to maximize profit and build long-term wealth.
Telegram Channels:
Brazil - t.me/steadygrowth_ninja_br
Japan - t.me/steadygrowth_ninja_jp
