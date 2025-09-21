- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|111
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|348
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.6M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
Bollinger Edge is a trading signal based on Bollinger Bands with smart risk management.
✅ Trades on major pairs (BTCUSD)
✅ Strategy tested on real account
✅ Stop Loss and Take Profit always applied
✅ Conservative risk management (max. 2% per trade)
✅ Dynamic adjustments in high and low volatility
📊 The system combines overbought/oversold signals with trend confirmations to identify precise entries.
⚠️ Recommended to use the same broker/server for the best replication.
