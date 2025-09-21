SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Bollinger Reversal Pro
Sidinei Silva

Bollinger Reversal Pro

Sidinei Silva
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
111
Profit Trade:
90 (81.08%)
Loss Trade:
21 (18.92%)
Best Trade:
35.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.23 USD
Profitto lordo:
491.29 USD (2 260 037 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-143.15 USD (697 795 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (69.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
69.90 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
77.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.25%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
111
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
11.40
Long Trade:
68 (61.26%)
Short Trade:
43 (38.74%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.43
Profitto previsto:
3.14 USD
Profitto medio:
5.46 USD
Perdita media:
-6.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-19.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.53 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
1.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
30.53 USD (0.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.15% (30.23 USD)
Per equità:
1.03% (208.49 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 348
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 1.6M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +35.77 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +69.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -19.05 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Live
0.00 × 2
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Bollinger Edge is a trading signal based on Bollinger Bands with smart risk management.

✅ Trades on major pairs (BTCUSD)
✅ Strategy tested on real account
✅ Stop Loss and Take Profit always applied
✅ Conservative risk management (max. 2% per trade)
✅ Dynamic adjustments in high and low volatility

📊 The system combines overbought/oversold signals with trend confirmations to identify precise entries.

⚠️ Recommended to use the same broker/server for the best replication.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 13:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 00:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 00:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copia

