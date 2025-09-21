SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / SCALPING AI FX
Fatih Selim Demir

SCALPING AI FX

Fatih Selim Demir
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
28 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
12.41 EUR
Worst Trade:
0.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
68.03 EUR (5 702 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3.50 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (68.03 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
68.03 EUR (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.94
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.30%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
115.23
Long Trade:
9 (32.14%)
Short Trade:
19 (67.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
19.44
Profitto previsto:
2.43 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.43 EUR
Perdita media:
0.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Crescita mensile:
2.20%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.15 EUR
Massimale:
0.56 EUR (0.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.01% (0.17 EUR)
Per equità:
8.96% (279.37 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSDp 12
USDCHFp 10
EURUSDp 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSDp 35
USDCHFp 17
EURUSDp 23
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSDp 2.9K
USDCHFp 792
EURUSDp 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.41 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +68.03 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Scalping AI FX — MQL5 Signal (Live)

Scalping AI FX is an AI-assisted scalping system designed to capture short intraday moves on major FX pairs. The system combines fast execution logic, ATR-based dynamic stop/targets, and strict risk controls to aim for consistent small profits while managing drawdown.

Key features

  • Fully automated scalping strategy for major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, etc.).

  • Dynamic SL/TP and position sizing based on ATR and account risk profile.

  • Grid / incremental scaling logic to manage multi-leg positions.

  • Spread and liquidity filters — avoids trading during poor market conditions.

  • Compatible with brokers like BlackBull Markets — demo test strongly recommended.

Performance & risk

  • This is an active scalping strategy: expect frequent small trades and realistic drawdown periods. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.

  • Always test on demo first and use proper money management. Recommended starting lot: conservative sizing relative to your balance (example: 0.01 lots per $1,000 — adjust to your risk tolerance).

  • Do not expose large leverage without understanding margin and liquidation risks.

How to subscribe & support

  • Subscribe to this MQL5 signal to receive live trades.

  • Telegram: @scalpingai for updates and community chat.

  • For custom setups, messages, or white-label/PAMM inquiries, contact via Telegram or the website.

Disclaimer
Trading forex involves risk. The author is not a licensed financial advisor. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.22 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.22 00:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 00:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.21 23:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.21 23:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 23:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SCALPING AI FX
49USD al mese
2%
0
0
USD
3.1K
EUR
1
75%
28
100%
100%
19.43
2.43
EUR
9%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.