- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDp
|12
|USDCHFp
|10
|EURUSDp
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSDp
|35
|USDCHFp
|17
|EURUSDp
|23
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSDp
|2.9K
|USDCHFp
|792
|EURUSDp
|2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Scalping AI FX — MQL5 Signal (Live)
Scalping AI FX is an AI-assisted scalping system designed to capture short intraday moves on major FX pairs. The system combines fast execution logic, ATR-based dynamic stop/targets, and strict risk controls to aim for consistent small profits while managing drawdown.
Key features
-
Fully automated scalping strategy for major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, etc.).
-
Dynamic SL/TP and position sizing based on ATR and account risk profile.
-
Grid / incremental scaling logic to manage multi-leg positions.
-
Spread and liquidity filters — avoids trading during poor market conditions.
-
Compatible with brokers like BlackBull Markets — demo test strongly recommended.
Performance & risk
-
This is an active scalping strategy: expect frequent small trades and realistic drawdown periods. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.
-
Always test on demo first and use proper money management. Recommended starting lot: conservative sizing relative to your balance (example: 0.01 lots per $1,000 — adjust to your risk tolerance).
-
Do not expose large leverage without understanding margin and liquidation risks.
How to subscribe & support
-
Subscribe to this MQL5 signal to receive live trades.
-
Telegram: @scalpingai for updates and community chat.
-
For custom setups, messages, or white-label/PAMM inquiries, contact via Telegram or the website.
Disclaimer
Trading forex involves risk. The author is not a licensed financial advisor. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
USD
EUR
EUR