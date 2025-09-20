SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / EASET
Wallace De Souza Santos

EASET

Wallace De Souza Santos
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 120%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
231
Profit Trade:
171 (74.02%)
Loss Trade:
60 (25.97%)
Best Trade:
1 353.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-192.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 598.74 USD (52 153 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 345.65 USD (51 245 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (167.19 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 370.68 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
59.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.92%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
66
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.63
Long Trade:
104 (45.02%)
Short Trade:
127 (54.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.81
Profitto previsto:
18.41 USD
Profitto medio:
38.59 USD
Perdita media:
-39.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-557.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-557.65 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
1 631.43%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
557.65 USD (35.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.50% (557.65 USD)
Per equità:
16.58% (990.24 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 229
archived 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
archived 1.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 908
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 353.12 USD
Worst Trade: -192 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +167.19 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -557.65 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live14
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
133 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Are you looking for exponential growth for your capital?

Imagine turning a small investment into expressive results in a matter of days. With the EASET signal, this isn't just a possibility—it's our reality. In just 13 weeks of operation, we have achieved a spectacular performance that speaks for itself.

Real Results, Accelerated Growth:

Our numbers are proof of our potential. See what EASET has already delivered:

  • 📈 Explosive Growth: +102.19% in less than a month!

  • 💰 Proven Profitability: +$3,718 USD in net profit.

  • 🚀 From $200 to $5,908: We have demonstrated the ability to multiply capital impressively.

  • 🎯 High Win Rate: 74.5% of our trades are closed with a profit.

What's the Secret Behind This Performance?

EASET operates with an intelligent grid strategy combined with martingale, designed to capitalize on market movements aggressively and efficiently. We don't settle for small gains; we seek to maximize every opportunity.

To protect your capital, EASET features an equity stop-loss system, an advanced risk management tool that monitors the account's total drawdown, acting as a safety lock for your investment.

Who is the EASET Signal For?

This signal is designed for investors with an aggressive risk profile, who understand the risk-reward ratio and are not afraid to pursue well-above-average profitability.

  • For those seeking fast and impactful results.

  • For those who understand that great profits come with calculated risks (our maximum drawdown was 35.5%, a reflection of our high-performance strategy).

  • For those who wish to diversify with a high-performance automated system.

Don't Miss Out. The Opportunity is Now!

The results you see are just the beginning of our journey. By joining us, you will be mirroring the trades of one of the most promising systems on the platform.

Click "Copy for 30 USD per month" and put the power of EASET to work for you!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.20 01:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EASET
30USD al mese
120%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
13
99%
231
74%
59%
2.81
18.41
USD
36%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.