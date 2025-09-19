- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
708
Profit Trade:
496 (70.05%)
Loss Trade:
212 (29.94%)
Best Trade:
296.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.98 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 208.01 USD (109 663 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 227.16 USD (109 198 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (26.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
558.26 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
60.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
79.73%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
345
Tempo di attesa medio:
32 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.06
Long Trade:
434 (61.30%)
Short Trade:
274 (38.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.44
Profitto previsto:
1.39 USD
Profitto medio:
6.47 USD
Perdita media:
-10.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-473.79 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-473.79 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
18.61%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
195.23 USD
Massimale:
475.50 USD (7.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.30% (473.79 USD)
Per equità:
24.52% (1 473.17 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD..
|708
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD..
|981
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD..
|465
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +296.80 USD
Worst Trade: -56 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -473.79 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MEXAtlantic2-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Bio
We are traders with experience in financial markets, specializing in forex and CFDs. We make a trading mainly based on swing.
The strategy is very effective and is based on waves, fibonacci and elliot. And study of all the correlations of currencies. It is essential to know where are going quotation. We recommend every trade at 0.01 every 800 euros in account.
Trading style
Godfather Analysis Create own Geometry Analysis branch of mathematics that studies the sizes, shapes, positions angles and dimensions of things. Flat shapes like squares, circles, and triangles are a part of flat geometry and are called 2D shapes. AND
Mixture of Harmonic Patterns, Trend Analysis, Wave Analysis, Chart Patterns, Technical indication XABCF Pattern, Cypher Pattern, ABCD Pattern, Triangle Pattern, Three Drives Pattern, Head and Shoulders, Elliott Impulse wave (both 12345 & ABCDE), Elliott Triple Combo Wave (WXYXZ) Elliott Correction wave (ABC) Elliott Double Combo Wave (WXY) Cyclic Line, Time Cycles, Sine line.
