SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / FxMasterGold Killer
Afjal Hussain Swapan

FxMasterGold Killer

Afjal Hussain Swapan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 19%
MEXAtlantic2-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
708
Profit Trade:
496 (70.05%)
Loss Trade:
212 (29.94%)
Best Trade:
296.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.98 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 208.01 USD (109 663 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 227.16 USD (109 198 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (26.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
558.26 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
60.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
79.73%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
345
Tempo di attesa medio:
32 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.06
Long Trade:
434 (61.30%)
Short Trade:
274 (38.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.44
Profitto previsto:
1.39 USD
Profitto medio:
6.47 USD
Perdita media:
-10.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-473.79 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-473.79 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
18.61%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
195.23 USD
Massimale:
475.50 USD (7.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.30% (473.79 USD)
Per equità:
24.52% (1 473.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.. 708
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.. 981
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.. 465
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +296.80 USD
Worst Trade: -56 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -473.79 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MEXAtlantic2-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Bio
We are traders with experience in financial markets, specializing in forex and CFDs. We make a trading mainly based on swing.
The strategy is very effective and is based on waves, fibonacci and elliot. And study of all the correlations of currencies. It is essential to know where are going quotation. We recommend every trade at 0.01 every 800 euros in account.
Trading style
Godfather Analysis Create own Geometry Analysis branch of mathematics that studies the sizes, shapes, positions angles and dimensions of things. Flat shapes like squares, circles, and triangles are a part of flat geometry and are called 2D shapes. AND
 Mixture of Harmonic Patterns, Trend Analysis, Wave Analysis, Chart Patterns, Technical indication XABCF Pattern, Cypher Pattern, ABCD Pattern, Triangle Pattern, Three Drives Pattern, Head and Shoulders, Elliott Impulse wave (both 12345 & ABCDE), Elliott Triple Combo Wave (WXYXZ) Elliott Correction wave (ABC) Elliott Double Combo Wave (WXY) Cyclic Line, Time Cycles, Sine line.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.19 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
FxMasterGold Killer
30USD al mese
19%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
2
98%
708
70%
61%
1.44
1.39
USD
25%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.