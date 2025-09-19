Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 – Advanced AI Trading Strategy

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 is a cutting-edge AI-driven trading system built with Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) reinforcement learning technology. This system is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, making data-driven decisions for optimal trade entries and exits.

AI-Powered Decision Making

Utilizes a PPO model trained on real market data to continuously predict the best action: Buy, Sell, or Hold.

Multi-Layer Risk Management

Includes daily profit targets, maximum drawdown protection, and floating loss recovery mechanisms to protect capital.

Windowed Trading System

Smart session control: 5-minute active trading followed by a 30-minute pause, preventing overtrading and reducing exposure.

Spread & Execution Filters

Trades only when market spread is within optimal limits and supports multiple execution types (FOK, IOC, RETURN).

Adaptive Lot Sizing

Automatically calculates suggested lot sizes based on free margin and risk percentage, ensuring sustainable growth.

Auto Close on Targets

Automatically closes all positions when cumulative profit or daily targets are reached.