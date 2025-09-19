SegnaliSezioni
Agus Gustiana

Aventa Gold v8

Agus Gustiana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 49%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
678
Profit Trade:
663 (97.78%)
Loss Trade:
15 (2.21%)
Best Trade:
1.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-70.59 USD
Profitto lordo:
349.14 USD (34 698 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-214.57 USD (21 455 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
214 (111.65 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
111.65 USD (214)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
45.81%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.61%
Ultimo trade:
1 minuto fa
Trade a settimana:
522
Tempo di attesa medio:
25 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.14
Long Trade:
389 (57.37%)
Short Trade:
289 (42.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.63
Profitto previsto:
0.20 USD
Profitto medio:
0.53 USD
Perdita media:
-14.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-3.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-71.39 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
48.69%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
118.46 USD (24.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.36% (118.46 USD)
Per equità:
34.27% (150.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 678
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 135
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.02 USD
Worst Trade: -71 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 214
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +111.65 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 – Advanced AI Trading Strategy

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 is a cutting-edge AI-driven trading system built with Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) reinforcement learning technology. This system is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, making data-driven decisions for optimal trade entries and exits.

Key Features:

  • AI-Powered Decision Making
    Utilizes a PPO model trained on real market data to continuously predict the best action: Buy, Sell, or Hold.

  • Multi-Layer Risk Management
    Includes daily profit targets, maximum drawdown protection, and floating loss recovery mechanisms to protect capital.

  • Windowed Trading System
    Smart session control: 5-minute active trading followed by a 30-minute pause, preventing overtrading and reducing exposure.

  • Spread & Execution Filters
    Trades only when market spread is within optimal limits and supports multiple execution types (FOK, IOC, RETURN).

  • Adaptive Lot Sizing
    Automatically calculates suggested lot sizes based on free margin and risk percentage, ensuring sustainable growth.

  • Auto Close on Targets
    Automatically closes all positions when cumulative profit or daily targets are reached.

  • Reverse Trading Mode
    Option to invert trading signals for different market scenarios.

Advantages:

  • Minimal human intervention with fully automated execution.

  • Optimized for scalping and short-term opportunities, especially in volatile markets like XAUUSD and BTCUSD.

  • Built-in logging and performance tracking for complete transparency.

  • Designed to prevent runaway losses through strict risk control and drawdown limits.


2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 06:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 13:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.24 13:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 12:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 12:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Aventa Gold v8
30USD al mese
49%
0
0
USD
414
USD
2
96%
678
97%
46%
1.62
0.20
USD
34%
1:500
