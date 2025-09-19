- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|678
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|135
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 – Advanced AI Trading Strategy
Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.1 is a cutting-edge AI-driven trading system built with Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) reinforcement learning technology. This system is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, making data-driven decisions for optimal trade entries and exits.
Key Features:
-
AI-Powered Decision Making
Utilizes a PPO model trained on real market data to continuously predict the best action: Buy, Sell, or Hold.
-
Multi-Layer Risk Management
Includes daily profit targets, maximum drawdown protection, and floating loss recovery mechanisms to protect capital.
-
Windowed Trading System
Smart session control: 5-minute active trading followed by a 30-minute pause, preventing overtrading and reducing exposure.
-
Spread & Execution Filters
Trades only when market spread is within optimal limits and supports multiple execution types (FOK, IOC, RETURN).
-
Adaptive Lot Sizing
Automatically calculates suggested lot sizes based on free margin and risk percentage, ensuring sustainable growth.
-
Auto Close on Targets
Automatically closes all positions when cumulative profit or daily targets are reached.
-
Reverse Trading Mode
Option to invert trading signals for different market scenarios.
Advantages:
-
Minimal human intervention with fully automated execution.
-
Optimized for scalping and short-term opportunities, especially in volatile markets like XAUUSD and BTCUSD.
-
Built-in logging and performance tracking for complete transparency.
-
Designed to prevent runaway losses through strict risk control and drawdown limits.
