SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / FXALGO
Golden Charts Int

FXALGO

Golden Charts Int
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 12%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
15 (83.33%)
Loss Trade:
3 (16.67%)
Best Trade:
3 775.41 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 008.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
13 578.97 USD (4 356 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 589.13 USD (1 305 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (12 237.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
12 237.34 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.53
Attività di trading:
83.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
172.46%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
9.00
Long Trade:
4 (22.22%)
Short Trade:
14 (77.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
8.54
Profitto previsto:
666.10 USD
Profitto medio:
905.26 USD
Perdita media:
-529.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-580.83 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 008.30 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.99%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
247.50 USD
Massimale:
1 331.77 USD (1.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.32% (1 331.77 USD)
Per equità:
48.67% (54 505.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 3
GBPUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
XAUUSD 2
EURUSD 2
USDCAD 1
EURJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD -1.1K
GBPUSD 1.4K
GBPJPY 3.9K
XAUUSD 3.9K
EURUSD -113
USDCAD 236
EURJPY 937
XAGUSD 2.1K
EURGBP 22
USDJPY 756
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD -991
GBPUSD 475
GBPJPY 721
XAUUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 49
USDCAD 141
EURJPY 169
XAGUSD 210
EURGBP 5
USDJPY 379
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 775.41 USD
Worst Trade: -1 008 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12 237.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -580.83 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Trading Strategy Memorandum
Executive Summary

This trading strategy is designed to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns through disciplined foreign exchange trading. By managing 8–10 currency pairs concurrently, it achieves diversification while maintaining strict risk parameters. Daily portfolio exposure is capped at 2%, with individual trades limited to 0.5% of account equity.

Capital growth is driven by a compounding model, allowing position sizing to scale as equity increases. The strategy is suitable for accounts with a minimum of USD 1,000 (mini lots) or USD 5,000 (standard lots), with a minimum leverage requirement of 30:1 to ensure margin efficiency.

The approach emphasizes capital preservation first, growth second — making it well-suited for investors seeking steady performance through structured risk management and disciplined execution.

1. Objective

The objective of this strategy is to generate consistent capital appreciation through disciplined foreign exchange trading. The approach emphasizes strict risk management and controlled exposure while employing compounding techniques to accelerate long-term account growth.

2. Strategy Overview

The strategy actively manages 8–10 currency pairs concurrently, ensuring diversification across correlated and non-correlated assets. Trade entries and exits are systematically governed by technical and risk parameters to minimize drawdowns and optimize returns.

3. Risk Management

Daily Risk Cap: Total portfolio exposure is limited to a maximum of 2% of account equity per trading day.

Per-Trade Risk: Individual position risk is restricted to 0.5% of equity, thereby reducing vulnerability to adverse market movements.

Compounding Mechanism: Position sizing dynamically scales with account equity, allowing for progressive capital growth while maintaining defined risk thresholds.

4. Capital Requirements

To ensure effective execution and risk adherence, the following minimum account sizes are recommended:

USD 1,000 for mini-lot execution

USD 5,000 for standard-lot execution

A minimum leverage ratio of 30:1 is required to maintain margin efficiency and to facilitate the simultaneous management of multiple currency pairs.

5. Execution Parameters

Trades are executed with precise risk-to-reward ratios, applying systematic stop-loss and take-profit placements to align with the overarching risk management framework. The strategy prioritizes capital preservation while seeking consistent, compounding returns over time.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 13:55
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 13:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 12:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 11:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 07:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 07:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati