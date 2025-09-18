SegnaliSezioni
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar

LYSM

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
0 recensioni
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
362
Profit Trade:
306 (84.53%)
Loss Trade:
56 (15.47%)
Best Trade:
92.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-750.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 449.32 USD (45 710 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 663.59 USD (48 410 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
67 (1 394.13 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 394.13 USD (67)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.06
Attività di trading:
48.80%
Massimo carico di deposito:
41.69%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
-0.57
Long Trade:
196 (54.14%)
Short Trade:
166 (45.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.74
Profitto previsto:
-6.12 USD
Profitto medio:
21.08 USD
Perdita media:
-154.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-2 086.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 086.81 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
-2.21%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 323.41 USD
Massimale:
3 852.52 USD (3.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.79% (3 847.20 USD)
Per equità:
1.13% (1 130.73 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 340
GBPUSD 7
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 5
AUDUSD 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -1.4K
GBPUSD 318
EURUSD -548
USDCHF 191
AUDUSD -788
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -1.6K
GBPUSD 532
EURUSD -530
USDCHF 335
AUDUSD -1.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +92.72 USD
Worst Trade: -751 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 67
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 394.13 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 086.81 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1587
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.70 × 128
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.92 × 397
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.22 × 23
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.43 × 255
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.48 × 31
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.50 × 4
14 più
This signal is built for conservative traders who prioritize capital safety and seek steady, sustainable growth on a larger account size. The strategy primarily trades XAUUSD (Gold), with additional exposure to selected major currency pairs including EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF to ensure diversification and stability.

Risk management is the core of this service. Every trade uses a Stop Loss (SL), and there are no grid or martingale systems involved. The maximum expected drawdown is strictly limited to 20–25%, making this signal an ideal choice for investors who want controlled risk with professional discipline.

This signal is recommended for accounts starting from $100,000. With this capital base, trading is executed in a measured and safe manner, avoiding unnecessary exposure while aiming for consistent long-term returns.

The strategy is fully compatible with accounts in any currency (USD, EUR, GBP, INR, JPY, etc.) since MQL5 automatically adjusts trade sizing to match your account balance.

If you are a safety-first investor who values stability, risk control, and long-term growth, this signal is designed specifically for you.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 05:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 01:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 14:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
LYSM
30USD al mese
-2%
0
0
USD
98K
USD
3
98%
362
84%
49%
0.74
-6.12
USD
4%
1:200
Copia

