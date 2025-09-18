SegnaliSezioni
TYSM

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 33%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
61
Profit Trade:
57 (93.44%)
Loss Trade:
4 (6.56%)
Best Trade:
392.30 INR
Worst Trade:
-2 189.23 INR
Profitto lordo:
10 454.20 INR (95 676 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 015.37 INR (7 287 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
52 (9 623.72 INR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9 623.72 INR (52)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.39
Attività di trading:
47.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
33.26%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.18
Long Trade:
25 (40.98%)
Short Trade:
36 (59.02%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.60
Profitto previsto:
105.55 INR
Profitto medio:
183.41 INR
Perdita media:
-1 003.84 INR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-2 919.55 INR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 919.55 INR (2)
Crescita mensile:
33.08%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
602.12 INR
Massimale:
2 959.56 INR (10.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.76% (2 946.00 INR)
Per equità:
11.07% (2 552.16 INR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
GBPUSD 5
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 4
USDCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 134
GBPUSD 12
AUDUSD -13
EURUSD -29
USDCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPUSD 412
AUDUSD -765
EURUSD -580
USDCHF 229
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +392.30 INR
Worst Trade: -2 189 INR
Vincite massime consecutive: 52
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9 623.72 INR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 919.55 INR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.73 × 1593
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
4.29 × 852
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.32 × 57
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.37 × 63
Exness-MT5Real
5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
5.76 × 430
RoboForex-ECN
5.83 × 127
Exness-MT5Real6
6.54 × 76
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
JunoMarkets-Server
17.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
19.60 × 231
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
This signal is designed for traders who want long-term growth with controlled risk. The primary instrument traded is XAUUSD (Gold), supported by carefully selected major currency pairs such as EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF. This diversification helps balance performance and reduce dependency on a single market.

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss (SL) to ensure disciplined risk management. No grid or martingale strategies are used—this is a clean and transparent trading approach.

The recommended minimum balance to subscribe is $200 (or ₹20,000). While you may occasionally experience larger drawdowns, the system is structured to protect your capital and ensure the account will never blow up.

MQL5 automatically adjusts trade sizes according to your account currency, so you can subscribe whether your balance is in USD, INR, EUR, GBP, JPY, or any other currency.

If you are seeking a reliable signal that combines professional risk management with consistent trading across Gold and major currency pairs, this service is the right choice. Subscribe today and grow your account with a trusted, transparent, and disciplined strategy.


2025.09.18 15:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 14:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 10.53% of days out of the 19 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
