Tuan Long Vu

Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper

Tuan Long Vu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 24%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
98
Profit Trade:
83 (84.69%)
Loss Trade:
15 (15.31%)
Best Trade:
20.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-18.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
154.71 USD (332 192 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-75.87 USD (23 055 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (84.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
84.96 USD (25)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
41.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.70%
Ultimo trade:
11 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
110
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
1.56
Long Trade:
87 (88.78%)
Short Trade:
11 (11.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.04
Profitto previsto:
0.80 USD
Profitto medio:
1.86 USD
Perdita media:
-5.06 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-5.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-50.64 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
24.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
44.43 USD
Massimale:
50.64 USD (16.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.15% (50.64 USD)
Per equità:
16.80% (39.99 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD 32
US500 24
XAUUSD 13
BTCUSD 13
NAS100 10
US30 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD 1
US500 9
XAUUSD 11
BTCUSD 27
NAS100 12
US30 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD 149
US500 8.8K
XAUUSD 1.1K
BTCUSD 268K
NAS100 12K
US30 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +20.42 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 25
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +84.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.92 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
My strategy : CUT LOSSES, KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE, AND GROWING.

I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.


Recommended Forex broker: 

TMGM:  https://portal.tmgm.com/register?node=MjEzNDM4&amp;language=en


OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT

MT5 | 1:500 Leverage



Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well.

Get funded with Hola Prime with 50% off discount code TRADEFEST50 on $100k evaluation accounts:

https://trader.holaprime.com//challenges?affiliateId=nimblenomads

Get funded with SeacrestFunded:

https://fundedtech.seacrestmarkets.io/purchasechallenge/?sl=6181


Recommended VPS:

FXVM: https://fxvm.net/?aff=104400


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.23 18:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 18:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.23 17:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.23 16:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.23 15:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 15:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.23 14:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 20:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 18:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 17:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 11:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 11:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.22 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 6.9% of days out of the 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 09:44
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of the 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 09:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 08:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 6.9% of days out of the 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 08:44
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of the 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
