- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|32
|US500
|24
|XAUUSD
|13
|BTCUSD
|13
|NAS100
|10
|US30
|6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCAD
|1
|US500
|9
|XAUUSD
|11
|BTCUSD
|27
|NAS100
|12
|US30
|19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCAD
|149
|US500
|8.8K
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|BTCUSD
|268K
|NAS100
|12K
|US30
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.
Recommended Forex broker:
TMGM: https://portal.tmgm.com/register?node=MjEzNDM4&language=en
OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT
MT5 | 1:500 Leverage
Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well.
Get funded with Hola Prime with 50% off discount code TRADEFEST50 on $100k evaluation accounts:
https://trader.holaprime.com//challenges?affiliateId=nimblenomads
Get funded with SeacrestFunded:
https://fundedtech.seacrestmarkets.io/purchasechallenge/?sl=6181
Recommended VPS:
USD
USD
USD