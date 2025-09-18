- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|11
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|9
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|755
|GBPUSD
|-177
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|-327
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Just2Trade-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.76 × 243
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|2.00 × 2
GrowthFX – Trading Major Pairs with Technical Precision
GrowthFX is a personal trading system designed to steadily grow capital through technical trading on major Forex pairs, while being open to calculated risk for higher potential profits.
📌 Key Features"
-
Trades only major currency pairs for high liquidity and reliability
-
Uses pure technical indicators for precise entries and exits
-
Implements a dynamic stop loss strategy to adapt to changing market conditions and protect capital
-
No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage – just clean, systematic trading
💡 Important Note: This is my personal investing account. You are welcome to follow if you like the results, but please note:
-
This signal is not suitable for prop firm trading accounts
-
Risk and performance may vary depending on your broker and execution conditions
⚡ GrowthFX is about sustainable technical trading with the flexibility to take on higher risk for greater profit opportunities.
