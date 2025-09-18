SegnaliSezioni
Samy Hussein

GrowthFX

Samy Hussein
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 45 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 24%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
29
Profit Trade:
28 (96.55%)
Loss Trade:
1 (3.45%)
Best Trade:
359.89 USD
Worst Trade:
-895.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 711.41 USD (5 182 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-895.94 USD (1 730 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (1 319.43 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 391.98 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.32
Attività di trading:
90.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
29.70%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.03
Long Trade:
14 (48.28%)
Short Trade:
15 (51.72%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.03
Profitto previsto:
62.60 USD
Profitto medio:
96.84 USD
Perdita media:
-895.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-895.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-895.94 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
24.21%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
895.94 USD (10.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.16% (895.94 USD)
Per equità:
12.41% (1 069.26 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 11
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 1.2K
EURUSD 755
GBPUSD -177
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 2.5K
EURUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD -327
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +359.89 USD
Worst Trade: -896 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 319.43 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -895.94 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Just2Trade-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.76 × 243
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
2.00 × 2
GrowthFX – Trading Major Pairs with Technical Precision

GrowthFX is a personal trading system designed to steadily grow capital through technical trading on major Forex pairs, while being open to calculated risk for higher potential profits.

📌 Key Features"

  • Trades only major currency pairs for high liquidity and reliability

  • Uses pure technical indicators for precise entries and exits

  • Implements a dynamic stop loss strategy to adapt to changing market conditions and protect capital

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage – just clean, systematic trading

💡 Important Note: This is my personal investing account. You are welcome to follow if you like the results, but please note:

  • This signal is not suitable for prop firm trading accounts

  • Risk and performance may vary depending on your broker and execution conditions

⚡ GrowthFX is about sustainable technical trading with the flexibility to take on higher risk for greater profit opportunities.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.19 00:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.18 04:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 04:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 04:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
