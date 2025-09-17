SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / EA PredatorQuant
Henrique Shmoller

EA PredatorQuant

Henrique Shmoller
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -1%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
3 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
7.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
32.47 USD (3 566 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-45.39 USD (4 502 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (10.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
22.01 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
65.01%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.51%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
-0.28
Long Trade:
8 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
4 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.72
Profitto previsto:
-1.08 USD
Profitto medio:
3.61 USD
Perdita media:
-15.13 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-45.39 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-45.39 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-1.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
34.93 USD
Massimale:
45.39 USD (4.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.49% (45.39 USD)
Per equità:
3.26% (32.91 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
GBPUSD 3
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 25
GBPUSD -45
USDJPY 7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 2.5K
GBPUSD -4.5K
USDJPY 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.45 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -45.39 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 6
Maxco-Demo
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 6
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 10
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 2
156 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

In the Forex market, most traders fail for two main reasons: a lack of discipline and excessive "noise." False signals, hasty entries, and emotional decisions destroy accounts and undermine confidence.

What if you could have a tireless expert trading for you? A relentless hunter that ignores the noise, patiently waits for the perfect opportunity, and executes with surgical precision, 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

That expert is PredatorQuant.

The Triple Confluence Strategy: Why is PredatorQuant Different?

PredatorQuant doesn't trade based on a single signal. Every entry is the result of a rigorous three-layer validation process, designed to filter out market noise and act only on high-probability scenarios.

1. Layer 1: The Master Trend Filter (Ichimoku Cloud)

  • First, PredatorQuant analyzes the big picture. Using the Ichimoku Cloud, it defines the dominant trend, ensuring the robot always trades in the direction of the market's main force, whether it's an uptrend or a downtrend. Stop fighting the tide.

2. Layer 2: The Optimal Entry Zone (Kijun-Sen Pullback)

  • Once the trend is clear, the robot doesn't just jump in. It patiently waits for a pullback—a return of the price to a value zone, represented by the Kijun-Sen line. This is a professional tactic: buying on dips in an uptrend and selling on rallies in a downtrend.

3. Layer 3: The Confirmation Trigger (Oscillator Confluence)

  • With the price in the ideal entry zone, PredatorQuant awaits the final confirmation. Using a smart confluence of the RSI and Stochastic indicators, it verifies that momentum is aligned for the trigger, ensuring that strength is indeed entering the market at that exact moment.

Only when all three layers give the green light is the order executed.

Key Features & Advantages:

  • Triple Filter Strategy: Drastically reduces false signals and trades in directionless markets.

  • Fully Automated: Trades 24/5 for you, eliminating the emotional factor, fatigue, and the need to be in front of the charts.

  • Comprehensive Visual Dashboard: Follow in real-time exactly what the robot is "thinking." The panel displays the status of each of the three layers, giving you full transparency into its decision-making process.

  • Integrated Risk Management: Protect your capital with fully configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop settings.

  • Optimizable Parameters: Fine-tune and optimize the strategy to suit any currency pair and timeframe, from M5 to D1.

Who is PredatorQuant for?

  • For traders seeking discipline and consistency.

  • For those who want to remove emotion and anxiety from their trading.

  • For individuals who don't have time to analyze the charts all day.

  • For investors looking for a systematic and quantitative solution to diversify their strategies in the Forex market.

Stop hunting for uncertain signals. Let PredatorQuant hunt the best and most probable opportunities for you.

Elevate your trading to a new level of precision and discipline today.


Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2024.08.01 00:00 - 2025.08.29 23:00 (2024.08.01 - 2025.09.01)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)


Bars in test 7703 Ticks modelled 12143945 Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 1000.00 Spread 10
Total net profit 175.66 Gross profit 247.53 Gross loss -71.87
Profit factor 3.44 Expected payoff 10.33
Absolute drawdown 30.78 Maximal drawdown 61.07 (5.76%) Relative drawdown 5.76% (61.07)
Total trades 17 Short positions (won %) 8 (62.50%) Long positions (won %) 9 (88.89%)
Profit trades (% of total) 13 (76.47%) Loss trades (% of total) 4 (23.53%)
Largest profit trade 31.72 loss trade -18.55
Average profit trade 19.04 loss trade -17.97
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 6 (127.25) consecutive losses (loss in money) 2 (-36.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 127.25 (6) consecutive loss (count of losses) -36.12 (2)
Average consecutive wins 4 consecutive losses 1


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 16:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.17 16:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.17 12:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 12:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 12:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 12:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 12:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EA PredatorQuant
30USD al mese
-1%
0
0
USD
987
USD
2
100%
12
75%
65%
0.71
-1.08
USD
4%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.