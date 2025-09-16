SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / PulseTrader 100k
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega

PulseTrader 100k

Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Best Trade:
849.17 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 461.87 USD (29 271 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-25.72 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (2 461.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 461.87 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.19
Attività di trading:
48.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
25.59%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
100.75
Long Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
95.72
Profitto previsto:
304.52 USD
Profitto medio:
351.70 USD
Perdita media:
-25.72 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.17 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.44%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
24.18 USD
Massimale:
24.18 USD (0.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (1.68 USD)
Per equità:
0.79% (788.33 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
EURUSD 150
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 29K
EURUSD 12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +849.17 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 461.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FTMO-Server3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is operated with 100% algorithmic trading, executed exclusively by the ZenithPulse EA. The strategy is fully automated, designed to capture short-term volatility with speed and precision, while maintaining strict risk management rules.

The account behind this signal is a 100K FTMO account, which provides professional trading conditions and reliable execution for consistent results.

ZenithPulse was developed to take advantage of high-volatility events and intraday opportunities, placing pending orders and managing trades with predefined parameters. Every entry, stop loss, and exit is calculated and executed by the algorithm, ensuring discipline and removing emotional bias from trading decisions.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 100% algorithmic trading with the ZenithPulse EA.

  • Runs on a 100K FTMO account under institutional-grade conditions.

  • Designed for short-term and intraday opportunities.

  • Built-in risk management with strict exposure control.

  • Automated pending orders for fast reactions to market volatility.

  • Emotion-free execution with full automation.

This signal reflects the efficiency of algorithmic trading through the ZenithPulse EA, delivering a disciplined and transparent performance backed by the robustness of a 100K FTMO account.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 02:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 02:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 23:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 19:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 19:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 19:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 19:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 19:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
PulseTrader 100k
50USD al mese
2%
0
0
USD
102K
USD
1
75%
8
87%
48%
95.71
304.52
USD
1%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.