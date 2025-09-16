SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / PulseTrader FN 6k
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega

PulseTrader FN 6k

Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
FundedNext-Server 2
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
9 (64.28%)
Loss Trade:
5 (35.71%)
Best Trade:
76.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.04 USD
Profitto lordo:
220.71 USD (23 156 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10.72 USD (252 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (220.18 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
220.18 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.60
Attività di trading:
97.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.67%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
20.87
Long Trade:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
20.59
Profitto previsto:
15.00 USD
Profitto medio:
24.52 USD
Perdita media:
-2.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-9.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.00 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.50%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.28 USD
Massimale:
10.06 USD (0.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.15% (9.60 USD)
Per equità:
1.89% (114.43 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 210
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 23K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +76.08 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +220.18 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FundedNext-Server 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is based on 100% manual trading, executed with discipline and strict risk management. Every position is carefully analyzed before execution, considering both technical setups and overall market context.

The account used for this signal is a 6K Stellar account from FundedNext, which ensures professional-grade trading conditions and transparent performance.

The trading style focuses on short to medium-term opportunities, prioritizing precision over trade volume. No automated strategies are involved, guaranteeing that every decision comes from direct market observation and discretionary judgment.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 100% manual trading, no Expert Advisors involved.

  • Trades based on technical analysis and market context.

  • Strict risk management and controlled exposure.

  • Executed on a 6K Stellar FundedNext account with optimal conditions.

  • Focused on quality setups rather than high frequency.

  • Designed for traders who value human discretion and strategy.

This signal reflects the mindset of a professional trader applying experience directly to the markets, backed by the strength of a 6K Stellar FundedNext account.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 02:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.16 18:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 18:26
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 18:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 18:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
PulseTrader FN 6k
50USD al mese
4%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
2
14%
14
64%
97%
20.58
15.00
USD
2%
1:100
