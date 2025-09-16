This signal is based on 100% manual trading, executed with discipline and strict risk management. Every position is carefully analyzed before execution, considering both technical setups and overall market context.

The account used for this signal is a 6K Stellar account from FundedNext, which ensures professional-grade trading conditions and transparent performance.

The trading style focuses on short to medium-term opportunities, prioritizing precision over trade volume. No automated strategies are involved, guaranteeing that every decision comes from direct market observation and discretionary judgment.

🔹 Key Features:

100% manual trading , no Expert Advisors involved.

Trades based on technical analysis and market context .

Strict risk management and controlled exposure.

Executed on a 6K Stellar FundedNext account with optimal conditions.

Focused on quality setups rather than high frequency.

Designed for traders who value human discretion and strategy.

This signal reflects the mindset of a professional trader applying experience directly to the markets, backed by the strength of a 6K Stellar FundedNext account.



