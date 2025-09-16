The signal is managed by a system of AI, under the supervision of human analysts (known as blackbox management mechanism in investment)

The most important part is called AIZERO (an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA). It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!

This is a MAMM account, It will be carefully managed by a combination of robots and humans!

Please copy the same ratio as my capital.

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!



