Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero MAMM1

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 14%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
92
Profit Trade:
53 (57.60%)
Loss Trade:
39 (42.39%)
Best Trade:
212.85 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 723.05 USD (32 931 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-897.44 USD (14 176 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (2 420.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 420.95 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.50
Attività di trading:
12.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.70%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
9.78
Long Trade:
64 (69.57%)
Short Trade:
28 (30.43%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.15
Profitto previsto:
30.71 USD
Profitto medio:
70.25 USD
Perdita media:
-23.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-288.96 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-288.96 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
14.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
288.96 USD (1.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.77% (288.96 USD)
Per equità:
2.07% (779.86 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDf 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDf 2.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDf 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +212.85 USD
Worst Trade: -56 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 420.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -288.96 USD

The signal is managed by a system of AI, under the supervision of human analysts (known as blackbox management mechanism in investment)

The most important part is called AIZERO (an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA). It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!

This is a MAMM account, It will be carefully managed by a combination of robots and humans! 

Please copy the same ratio as my capital.

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 09:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 09:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
