Gavin Neo Hung Ming

MT5 Swing

Gavin Neo Hung Ming
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 127%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
116
Profit Trade:
64 (55.17%)
Loss Trade:
52 (44.83%)
Best Trade:
406.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-287.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 656.93 USD (581 807 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 236.34 USD (268 672 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (1 163.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 250.86 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
4.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
22.93%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.76
Long Trade:
55 (47.41%)
Short Trade:
61 (52.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.39
Profitto previsto:
20.87 USD
Profitto medio:
135.26 USD
Perdita media:
-119.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-456.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-456.32 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
49.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
618.54 USD
Massimale:
1 372.39 USD (78.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
52.64% (1 372.39 USD)
Per equità:
5.11% (136.70 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 36
DE40 22
US30 19
USTEC 14
JP225 12
GBPUSD 12
XAUUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 2.1K
DE40 1K
US30 -493
USTEC -417
JP225 58
GBPUSD 140
XAUUSD 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 10K
DE40 178K
US30 65K
USTEC -15K
JP225 74K
GBPUSD 1K
XAUUSD 18
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +406.79 USD
Worst Trade: -288 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 163.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -456.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.19 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real11
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.78 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.84 × 159
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.04 × 522
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.28 × 8563
FusionMarkets-Live
2.77 × 507
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
77 più
Day/Swing Trading
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.21 19:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 11:45
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.14 14:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.14 14:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.14 14:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.14 04:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.14 04:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
