- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
116
Profit Trade:
64 (55.17%)
Loss Trade:
52 (44.83%)
Best Trade:
406.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-287.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 656.93 USD (581 807 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 236.34 USD (268 672 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (1 163.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 250.86 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
4.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
22.93%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.76
Long Trade:
55 (47.41%)
Short Trade:
61 (52.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.39
Profitto previsto:
20.87 USD
Profitto medio:
135.26 USD
Perdita media:
-119.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-456.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-456.32 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
49.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
618.54 USD
Massimale:
1 372.39 USD (78.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
52.64% (1 372.39 USD)
Per equità:
5.11% (136.70 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|36
|DE40
|22
|US30
|19
|USTEC
|14
|JP225
|12
|GBPUSD
|12
|XAUUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|2.1K
|DE40
|1K
|US30
|-493
|USTEC
|-417
|JP225
|58
|GBPUSD
|140
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|10K
|DE40
|178K
|US30
|65K
|USTEC
|-15K
|JP225
|74K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|XAUUSD
|18
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +406.79 USD
Worst Trade: -288 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 163.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -456.32 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.19 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|1.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.78 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.84 × 159
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.04 × 522
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.28 × 8563
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.77 × 507
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
77 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Day/Swing Trading
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
127%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
8
0%
116
55%
4%
1.38
20.87
USD
USD
53%
1:500