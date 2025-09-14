SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Barking Dog for Gold
Iswan Arpadi

Barking Dog for Gold

Iswan Arpadi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
122
Profit Trade:
69 (56.55%)
Loss Trade:
53 (43.44%)
Best Trade:
18.18 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.67 USD
Profitto lordo:
264.30 USD (26 936 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-261.91 USD (27 114 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (25.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25.30 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
101.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
32.16%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
60
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.03
Long Trade:
105 (86.07%)
Short Trade:
17 (13.93%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.01
Profitto previsto:
0.02 USD
Profitto medio:
3.83 USD
Perdita media:
-4.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-55.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-55.75 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
1.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
35.23 USD
Massimale:
74.93 USD (38.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
38.06% (74.93 USD)
Per equità:
7.75% (9.53 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 64
EURUSD 26
GBPUSD 15
USDJPY 10
USDCAD 7
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 21
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -8
USDJPY -6
USDCAD -3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
EURUSD -91
GBPUSD -815
USDJPY -946
USDCAD -416
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +18.18 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -55.75 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point
  • Stop loss & take profit levels
  • Risk-to-reward ratio
  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

Real-time Alerts
80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.

 

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 01:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 01:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 00:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.14 00:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 00:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
