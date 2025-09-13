- Crescita
Trade:
60
Profit Trade:
56 (93.33%)
Loss Trade:
4 (6.67%)
Best Trade:
21.32 EUR
Worst Trade:
-39.12 EUR
Profitto lordo:
474.80 EUR (25 618 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-137.70 EUR (689 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (186.24 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
186.24 EUR (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.66
Attività di trading:
14.38%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.76%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
46 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.88
Long Trade:
34 (56.67%)
Short Trade:
26 (43.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.45
Profitto previsto:
5.62 EUR
Profitto medio:
8.48 EUR
Perdita media:
-34.43 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-55.08 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-55.08 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
16.86%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.94 EUR
Massimale:
57.34 EUR (2.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.41% (57.34 EUR)
Per equità:
6.06% (137.31 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|12
|GER40
|12
|XAUUSD.r
|11
|EURUSD.r
|10
|USDJPY.r
|8
|GBPUSD.r
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US30
|135
|GER40
|138
|XAUUSD.r
|105
|EURUSD.r
|-4
|USDJPY.r
|-36
|GBPUSD.r
|47
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US30
|13K
|GER40
|11K
|XAUUSD.r
|1.1K
|EURUSD.r
|65
|USDJPY.r
|-194
|GBPUSD.r
|262
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.32 EUR
Worst Trade: -39 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +186.24 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -55.08 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Wick Hunter – Your Smart Trading Assistant
The Wick Hunter is an automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) specifically designed to exploit short-term price movements ("wicks"). It operates fully automatically, identifies trading opportunities in real time, and executes them immediately.
🔹 Features:
Up to 10 trades per day
All positions are closed the same day – no overnight risk
Tight trailing stop: many small but consistent profits
Very high average hit rate
Supported markets: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Gold, DAX, US30
🔹 Technical requirements:
To utilize the full potential of the Wick Hunter, a RAW account with very low spreads and fast execution is crucial.
A VPS directly from the broker is best to keep latency as low as possible.
🔹 Trading style:
The Wick Hunter relies on quick market reactions and prefers to take profits in smaller increments. Losses are consistently limited. This creates a structured trading style with a very high success rate.
⚠️ Important note:
Trading in forex, indices, and commodities involves risks. Even though the Wick Hunter has a high success rate, losses are possible at any time. Past results are not a guide to future developments.
💡 The Wick Hunter can be easily used via a subscription – for anyone who prefers an automated, disciplined trading strategy.
