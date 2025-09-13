Wick Hunter – Your Smart Trading Assistant





The Wick Hunter is an automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) specifically designed to exploit short-term price movements ("wicks"). It operates fully automatically, identifies trading opportunities in real time, and executes them immediately.





🔹 Features:





Up to 10 trades per day





All positions are closed the same day – no overnight risk





Tight trailing stop: many small but consistent profits





Very high average hit rate





Supported markets: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Gold, DAX, US30





🔹 Technical requirements:

To utilize the full potential of the Wick Hunter, a RAW account with very low spreads and fast execution is crucial.

A VPS directly from the broker is best to keep latency as low as possible.





🔹 Trading style:

The Wick Hunter relies on quick market reactions and prefers to take profits in smaller increments. Losses are consistently limited. This creates a structured trading style with a very high success rate.





⚠️ Important note:

Trading in forex, indices, and commodities involves risks. Even though the Wick Hunter has a high success rate, losses are possible at any time. Past results are not a guide to future developments.





💡 The Wick Hunter can be easily used via a subscription – for anyone who prefers an automated, disciplined trading strategy.