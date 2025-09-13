SegnaliSezioni
Andreas Neuen

Wick Hunter 2025

Andreas Neuen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 17%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
60
Profit Trade:
56 (93.33%)
Loss Trade:
4 (6.67%)
Best Trade:
21.32 EUR
Worst Trade:
-39.12 EUR
Profitto lordo:
474.80 EUR (25 618 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-137.70 EUR (689 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (186.24 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
186.24 EUR (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.66
Attività di trading:
14.38%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.76%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
46 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.88
Long Trade:
34 (56.67%)
Short Trade:
26 (43.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.45
Profitto previsto:
5.62 EUR
Profitto medio:
8.48 EUR
Perdita media:
-34.43 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-55.08 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-55.08 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
16.86%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.94 EUR
Massimale:
57.34 EUR (2.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.41% (57.34 EUR)
Per equità:
6.06% (137.31 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 12
GER40 12
XAUUSD.r 11
EURUSD.r 10
USDJPY.r 8
GBPUSD.r 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 135
GER40 138
XAUUSD.r 105
EURUSD.r -4
USDJPY.r -36
GBPUSD.r 47
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 13K
GER40 11K
XAUUSD.r 1.1K
EURUSD.r 65
USDJPY.r -194
GBPUSD.r 262
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.32 EUR
Worst Trade: -39 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +186.24 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -55.08 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Wick Hunter – Your Smart Trading Assistant

The Wick Hunter is an automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) specifically designed to exploit short-term price movements ("wicks"). It operates fully automatically, identifies trading opportunities in real time, and executes them immediately.

🔹 Features:

Up to 10 trades per day

All positions are closed the same day – no overnight risk

Tight trailing stop: many small but consistent profits

Very high average hit rate

Supported markets: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Gold, DAX, US30

🔹 Technical requirements:
To utilize the full potential of the Wick Hunter, a RAW account with very low spreads and fast execution is crucial.
A VPS directly from the broker is best to keep latency as low as possible.

🔹 Trading style:
The Wick Hunter relies on quick market reactions and prefers to take profits in smaller increments. Losses are consistently limited. This creates a structured trading style with a very high success rate.

⚠️ Important note:
Trading in forex, indices, and commodities involves risks. Even though the Wick Hunter has a high success rate, losses are possible at any time. Past results are not a guide to future developments.

💡 The Wick Hunter can be easily used via a subscription – for anyone who prefers an automated, disciplined trading strategy.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 08:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 08:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 07:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 05:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 05:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.13 22:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.13 22:16
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.13 22:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.13 22:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.13 22:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
