- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|427
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.64 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.42 × 55
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
LTI AI Copy Trading System is a long-term investment signal designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike high-frequency systems, it trades selectively—only entering the market when strong opportunities align. This careful approach minimizes noise while maximizing potential returns. When the system does execute trades, it aims to secure profits that compound over the long run, making it ideal for investors who value strategic patience, consistency, and sustainable growth.
