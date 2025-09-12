SegnaliSezioni
LTI AI Copy Trading
Hizbullah Mangal

LTI AI Copy Trading

Hizbullah Mangal
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 21%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
190.08 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
427.30 USD (2 580 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (427.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
427.30 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.88
Attività di trading:
2.77%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.86%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
45 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
47.48 USD
Profitto medio:
47.48 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
21.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
16.83% (346.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 427
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +190.08 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +427.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
23 più
LTI AI Copy Trading System is a long-term investment signal designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike high-frequency systems, it trades selectively—only entering the market when strong opportunities align. This careful approach minimizes noise while maximizing potential returns. When the system does execute trades, it aims to secure profits that compound over the long run, making it ideal for investors who value strategic patience, consistency, and sustainable growth.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 17:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.16 02:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.16 01:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.12 09:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 09:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 09:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 09:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 09:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
LTI AI Copy Trading
30USD al mese
21%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
2
100%
9
100%
3%
n/a
47.48
USD
17%
1:500
Copia

