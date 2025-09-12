SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Poise
Man Ngai Wong

Poise

Man Ngai Wong
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 11%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
256
Profit Trade:
212 (82.81%)
Loss Trade:
44 (17.19%)
Best Trade:
15.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.13 USD
Profitto lordo:
266.40 USD (26 304 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-46.65 USD (2 472 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (15.92 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
43.66 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.52
Attività di trading:
75.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.60%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
254
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
41.54
Long Trade:
195 (76.17%)
Short Trade:
61 (23.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.71
Profitto previsto:
0.86 USD
Profitto medio:
1.26 USD
Perdita media:
-1.06 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-5.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.29 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
11.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.12 USD
Massimale:
5.29 USD (0.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.25% (5.38 USD)
Per equità:
11.05% (241.92 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 101
EURJPY 51
GBPAUD 49
EURUSD 32
USDJPY 20
XAUUSD 2
USTEC 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 24
EURJPY 61
GBPAUD 69
EURUSD 46
USDJPY 21
XAUUSD -1
USTEC 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 1.5K
EURJPY 5K
GBPAUD 7.4K
EURUSD 3.8K
USDJPY 3.1K
XAUUSD -50
USTEC 3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.60 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.92 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.29 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.13 × 8
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.61 × 515
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.80 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Exness-MT5Real2
1.07 × 30
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.09 × 171
73 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Self Testing Signal
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 09:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 16:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 06:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 04:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 01:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.12 07:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 07:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 07:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 07:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 07:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Poise
999USD al mese
11%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
2
100%
256
82%
75%
5.71
0.86
USD
11%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.