- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
256
Profit Trade:
212 (82.81%)
Loss Trade:
44 (17.19%)
Best Trade:
15.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.13 USD
Profitto lordo:
266.40 USD (26 304 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-46.65 USD (2 472 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (15.92 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
43.66 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.52
Attività di trading:
75.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.60%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
254
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
41.54
Long Trade:
195 (76.17%)
Short Trade:
61 (23.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.71
Profitto previsto:
0.86 USD
Profitto medio:
1.26 USD
Perdita media:
-1.06 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-5.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.29 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
11.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.12 USD
Massimale:
5.29 USD (0.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.25% (5.38 USD)
Per equità:
11.05% (241.92 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|101
|EURJPY
|51
|GBPAUD
|49
|EURUSD
|32
|USDJPY
|20
|XAUUSD
|2
|USTEC
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|24
|EURJPY
|61
|GBPAUD
|69
|EURUSD
|46
|USDJPY
|21
|XAUUSD
|-1
|USTEC
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|EURJPY
|5K
|GBPAUD
|7.4K
|EURUSD
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|XAUUSD
|-50
|USTEC
|3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.60 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.92 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.29 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.13 × 8
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.61 × 515
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.76 × 33
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.80 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.02 × 58
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.07 × 30
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.09 × 171
73 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Self Testing Signal
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
999USD al mese
11%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
2
100%
256
82%
75%
5.71
0.86
USD
USD
11%
1:500