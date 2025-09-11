SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Agung Wirantara II
I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda

Agung Wirantara II

I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 36%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
121
Profit Trade:
59 (48.76%)
Loss Trade:
62 (51.24%)
Best Trade:
55.63 USD
Worst Trade:
-25.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
976.38 USD (534 655 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-616.03 USD (675 785 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (111.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
152.48 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
69.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
61.33%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
72
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.72
Long Trade:
84 (69.42%)
Short Trade:
37 (30.58%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
2.98 USD
Profitto medio:
16.55 USD
Perdita media:
-9.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-131.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-131.58 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
36.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
30.13 USD
Massimale:
132.28 USD (11.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.98% (131.98 USD)
Per equità:
10.03% (125.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 100
BTCUSD 20
NAS100 1
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 397
BTCUSD -37
NAS100 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 20K
BTCUSD -162K
NAS100 220
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +55.63 USD
Worst Trade: -25 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +111.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -131.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.37 × 4427
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.67 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.15 × 155
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
5.26 × 46
Exness-MT5Real12
5.67 × 18
JunoMarkets-Server
6.00 × 10
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.47 × 875
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.94 × 192
Exness-MT5Real26
6.99 × 142
Exness-MT5Real3
7.17 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
7.21 × 34
Exness-MT5Real31
7.40 × 144
Exness-MT5Real7
7.63 × 8
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
32 più
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time

This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.


Risk Management

The strategy is designed to keep drawdown below 20%, protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.

Minimum Copying Balance:

A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 16:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 12:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 16:10
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 08:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 08:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 08:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 08:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 08:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
