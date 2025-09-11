SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / JS SmartGrid Gold Signal MG01
Jan Stancel

JS SmartGrid Gold Signal MG01

Jan Stancel
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
40
Profit Trade:
37 (92.50%)
Loss Trade:
3 (7.50%)
Best Trade:
26.81 USD
Worst Trade:
-93.37 USD
Profitto lordo:
157.44 USD (14 144 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-128.93 USD (7 823 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (46.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
56.93 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
38.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.46%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.31
Long Trade:
36 (90.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (10.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
0.71 USD
Profitto medio:
4.26 USD
Perdita media:
-42.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-93.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-93.37 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
67.96 USD
Massimale:
93.42 USD (8.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.30% (93.42 USD)
Per equità:
7.74% (85.81 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +26.81 USD
Worst Trade: -93 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +46.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -93.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.29 × 4399
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.15 × 155
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
5.26 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
5.67 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
6.00 × 10
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.47 × 875
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.94 × 192
Exness-MT5Real26
6.99 × 142
Exness-MT5Real3
7.17 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
7.21 × 34
Exness-MT5Real31
7.40 × 144
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
Exness-MT5Real5
8.00 × 222
EightcapGlobal-Live
8.15 × 53
31 più
Thank you for choosing my signal

There are two EAs running on this signal that are currently providing good results...


Trade on XAUUSD - medium risk grid signal 

Trade on XAUUSD - Medium risk grid Signal with Tp and SL


minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)

recommended lever 1:500 and higher


Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!

Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 09:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 07:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 07:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 07:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 07:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 07:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
JS SmartGrid Gold Signal MG01
30USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
3
100%
40
92%
39%
1.22
0.71
USD
8%
1:500
Copia

