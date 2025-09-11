- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2538
|XAUUSD.f
|1395
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|96K
|XAUUSD.f
|11K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|XAUUSD.f
|-49K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NexumCapitals-Trade" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
LifeHack Prime EA
LifeHack Prime EA is an advanced multi-strategy trading bot built for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to deliver consistent results in all market conditions. Powered by a blend of trend-following, breakout, and smart risk-management algorithms, this EA is engineered to trade like a disciplined professional—without emotions.
Key Highlights
-
⚡ Multi-Strategy Engine – Switches between trend, breakout, and reversal logic.
-
📊 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) – Specially fine-tuned for the volatility of gold markets.
-
🛡️ Smart Risk Control – Customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop & breakeven.
-
🔄 Fully Automated – Executes trades 24/5 without manual intervention.
-
⏱️ Session & News Filters – Trades only in the safest and most profitable conditions.
-
💹 Challenge-Ready – Built for passing funded account challenges and long-term consistency.
Why LifeHack Prime EA?
Because it’s not just another trading bot—it’s a prime solution designed to hack through market noise and find high-probability opportunities in Gold. Whether you’re a funded account trader or a retail investor, LifeHack Prime EA is your edge in the markets.
