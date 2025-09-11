LifeHack Prime EA

LifeHack Prime EA is an advanced multi-strategy trading bot built for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to deliver consistent results in all market conditions. Powered by a blend of trend-following, breakout, and smart risk-management algorithms, this EA is engineered to trade like a disciplined professional—without emotions.

Key Highlights

⚡ Multi-Strategy Engine – Switches between trend, breakout, and reversal logic.

📊 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) – Specially fine-tuned for the volatility of gold markets.

🛡️ Smart Risk Control – Customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop & breakeven.

🔄 Fully Automated – Executes trades 24/5 without manual intervention.

⏱️ Session & News Filters – Trades only in the safest and most profitable conditions.

💹 Challenge-Ready – Built for passing funded account challenges and long-term consistency.

Why LifeHack Prime EA?

Because it’s not just another trading bot—it’s a prime solution designed to hack through market noise and find high-probability opportunities in Gold. Whether you’re a funded account trader or a retail investor, LifeHack Prime EA is your edge in the markets.



