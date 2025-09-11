SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / LifeHack Prime EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil

LifeHack Prime EA

Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 387%
NexumCapitals-Trade
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 935
Profit Trade:
2 948 (74.91%)
Loss Trade:
987 (25.08%)
Best Trade:
3 483.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 964.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
257 935.25 USD (971 978 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-150 981.90 USD (697 323 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
141 (14 549.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
14 549.10 USD (141)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
35.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.60%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
167
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
7.06
Long Trade:
2 138 (54.33%)
Short Trade:
1 797 (45.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.71
Profitto previsto:
27.18 USD
Profitto medio:
87.49 USD
Perdita media:
-152.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-14 722.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-14 722.75 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
25.34%
Previsione annuale:
307.46%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
155.68 USD
Massimale:
15 147.75 USD (17.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.90% (7 575.53 USD)
Per equità:
26.27% (28 024.40 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2538
XAUUSD.f 1395
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 96K
XAUUSD.f 11K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -3.8K
XAUUSD.f -49K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 483.00 USD
Worst Trade: -2 964 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 141
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14 549.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14 722.75 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NexumCapitals-Trade" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

LifeHack Prime EA

LifeHack Prime EA is an advanced multi-strategy trading bot built for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to deliver consistent results in all market conditions. Powered by a blend of trend-following, breakout, and smart risk-management algorithms, this EA is engineered to trade like a disciplined professional—without emotions.

Key Highlights

  • Multi-Strategy Engine – Switches between trend, breakout, and reversal logic.

  • 📊 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) – Specially fine-tuned for the volatility of gold markets.

  • 🛡️ Smart Risk Control – Customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop & breakeven.

  • 🔄 Fully Automated – Executes trades 24/5 without manual intervention.

  • ⏱️ Session & News Filters – Trades only in the safest and most profitable conditions.

  • 💹 Challenge-Ready – Built for passing funded account challenges and long-term consistency.

Why LifeHack Prime EA?

Because it’s not just another trading bot—it’s a prime solution designed to hack through market noise and find high-probability opportunities in Gold. Whether you’re a funded account trader or a retail investor, LifeHack Prime EA is your edge in the markets.


2025.09.16 11:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 05:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
