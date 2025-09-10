SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action
Arvind Verma

Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action

Arvind Verma
0 recensioni
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -6%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
26
Profit Trade:
17 (65.38%)
Loss Trade:
9 (34.62%)
Best Trade:
19.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
175.53 USD (134 190 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-203.80 USD (131 374 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (51.93 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
61.67 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
30.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.53%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.26
Long Trade:
17 (65.38%)
Short Trade:
9 (34.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.86
Profitto previsto:
-1.09 USD
Profitto medio:
10.33 USD
Perdita media:
-22.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-69.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-75.77 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-5.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
35.08 USD
Massimale:
107.36 USD (18.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.73% (107.36 USD)
Per equità:
3.96% (19.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -28
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.02 USD
Worst Trade: -56 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +51.93 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -69.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146469?source=Site+Profile+Seller 


This signal is powered by a proprietary trading system based on advanced Price Action, Market Angle Analysis, and Pin Bar Pattern detection.
It focuses on quality over quantity, taking only a few high-probability trades each month — but with excellent risk-to-reward ratios.

✅ Key Features:
 • No Martingale
 • No Grid
 • Fixed TP/SL — trades are managed dynamically based on market conditions
 • Strict Risk Management
 • Designed for steady, long-term growth

My personal trading software and professional market analysis back this strategy.
It avoids overtrading, reduces drawdowns, and aims for consistent monthly growth.

💬 Note:
Trading frequency is intentionally low — perfect for traders who prefer patience and precision over constant market noise.

📈 Join now and grow with a proven, disciplined trading approach.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 03:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 03:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.10 19:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 19:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 19:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 19:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 19:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
