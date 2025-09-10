https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146469?source=Site+Profile+Seller





This signal is powered by a proprietary trading system based on advanced Price Action, Market Angle Analysis, and Pin Bar Pattern detection.

It focuses on quality over quantity, taking only a few high-probability trades each month — but with excellent risk-to-reward ratios.





✅ Key Features:

• No Martingale

• No Grid

• Fixed TP/SL — trades are managed dynamically based on market conditions

• Strict Risk Management

• Designed for steady, long-term growth





My personal trading software and professional market analysis back this strategy.

It avoids overtrading, reduces drawdowns, and aims for consistent monthly growth.





💬 Note:

Trading frequency is intentionally low — perfect for traders who prefer patience and precision over constant market noise.





