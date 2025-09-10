- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
26
Profit Trade:
17 (65.38%)
Loss Trade:
9 (34.62%)
Best Trade:
19.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
175.53 USD (134 190 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-203.80 USD (131 374 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (51.93 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
61.67 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
30.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.53%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.26
Long Trade:
17 (65.38%)
Short Trade:
9 (34.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.86
Profitto previsto:
-1.09 USD
Profitto medio:
10.33 USD
Perdita media:
-22.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-69.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-75.77 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-5.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
35.08 USD
Massimale:
107.36 USD (18.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.73% (107.36 USD)
Per equità:
3.96% (19.28 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-28
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.02 USD
Worst Trade: -56 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +51.93 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -69.20 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.14 × 187
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.81 × 48
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|13.59 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|18.23 × 13
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146469?source=Site+Profile+Seller
This signal is powered by a proprietary trading system based on advanced Price Action, Market Angle Analysis, and Pin Bar Pattern detection.
This signal is powered by a proprietary trading system based on advanced Price Action, Market Angle Analysis, and Pin Bar Pattern detection.
It focuses on quality over quantity, taking only a few high-probability trades each month — but with excellent risk-to-reward ratios.
✅ Key Features:
• No Martingale
• No Grid
• Fixed TP/SL — trades are managed dynamically based on market conditions
• Strict Risk Management
• Designed for steady, long-term growth
My personal trading software and professional market analysis back this strategy.
It avoids overtrading, reduces drawdowns, and aims for consistent monthly growth.
💬 Note:
Trading frequency is intentionally low — perfect for traders who prefer patience and precision over constant market noise.
📈 Join now and grow with a proven, disciplined trading approach.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
473
USD
USD
3
100%
26
65%
31%
0.86
-1.09
USD
USD
19%
1:400