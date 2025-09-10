SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / IC zt
Yi Jian Feng

IC zt

Yi Jian Feng
0 recensioni
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -34%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
770
Profit Trade:
473 (61.42%)
Loss Trade:
297 (38.57%)
Best Trade:
255.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 079.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
32 254.36 USD (7 966 203 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-33 947.23 USD (7 817 457 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (798.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
798.80 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
65.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.45%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
71
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.48
Long Trade:
415 (53.90%)
Short Trade:
355 (46.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.95
Profitto previsto:
-2.20 USD
Profitto medio:
68.19 USD
Perdita media:
-114.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-759.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 398.94 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
20.08%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 438.92 USD
Massimale:
3 503.39 USD (57.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
57.77% (3 503.39 USD)
Per equità:
8.31% (311.87 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 432
XAUUSD 263
JP225 25
US30 21
USDJPY 13
US500 11
EURUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 183
XAUUSD -1.7K
JP225 -312
US30 -139
USDJPY 303
US500 -113
EURUSD 121
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 254K
XAUUSD -3.9K
JP225 -71K
US30 -22K
USDJPY 2K
US500 -12K
EURUSD 378
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +255.92 USD
Worst Trade: -1 080 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +798.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -759.85 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 7
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.07 × 61
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 36
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
1.25 × 8
74 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 03:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 02:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 17:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 07:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 08:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 06:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 18:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 18:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
IC zt
30USD al mese
-34%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
12
98%
770
61%
65%
0.95
-2.20
USD
58%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.