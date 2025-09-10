- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
770
Profit Trade:
473 (61.42%)
Loss Trade:
297 (38.57%)
Best Trade:
255.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 079.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
32 254.36 USD (7 966 203 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-33 947.23 USD (7 817 457 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (798.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
798.80 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
65.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.45%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
71
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.48
Long Trade:
415 (53.90%)
Short Trade:
355 (46.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.95
Profitto previsto:
-2.20 USD
Profitto medio:
68.19 USD
Perdita media:
-114.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-759.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 398.94 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
20.08%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 438.92 USD
Massimale:
3 503.39 USD (57.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
57.77% (3 503.39 USD)
Per equità:
8.31% (311.87 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|432
|XAUUSD
|263
|JP225
|25
|US30
|21
|USDJPY
|13
|US500
|11
|EURUSD
|5
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|183
|XAUUSD
|-1.7K
|JP225
|-312
|US30
|-139
|USDJPY
|303
|US500
|-113
|EURUSD
|121
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|254K
|XAUUSD
|-3.9K
|JP225
|-71K
|US30
|-22K
|USDJPY
|2K
|US500
|-12K
|EURUSD
|378
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +255.92 USD
Worst Trade: -1 080 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +798.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -759.85 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 7
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.07 × 61
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 36
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-34%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
12
98%
770
61%
65%
0.95
-2.20
USD
USD
58%
1:500