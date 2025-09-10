- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
2.97 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
8.47 USD (661 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (8.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8.47 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.94
Attività di trading:
17.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.80%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trade:
3 (37.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
1.06 USD
Profitto medio:
1.06 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
1.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.71% (3.60 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCHF
|8
|AUDUSD
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCHF
|639
|AUDUSD
|22
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.97 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 4
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.24 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.29 × 228
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.44 × 181
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.65 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.69 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.10 × 39
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.64 × 22
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.82 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.96 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.00 × 1
|
CityIndexAU-Live 101
|6.47 × 55
|
XMTrading-Real 256
|9.80 × 10
|
FBS-Real-9
|11.39 × 74
|
FBS-Real-3
|11.87 × 731
|
Alpari-ECN1
|13.00 × 1
In trading, success isn’t about chasing luck — it’s about following a proven path with discipline and clarity. My trading signal is built on experience, strategy, and precision, designed to remove the guesswork and give you the edge you need in the markets. Every signal is not just a number — it’s a reflection of research, tested methods, and risk management at its core. By joining me, you’re not just copying trades, you’re stepping into a journey of consistency, growth, and smarter decision-making. The markets can be unpredictable, but with the right guidance, you don’t have to trade blindly. Let my signals be your compass — guiding you through volatility, helping you seize opportunities, and showing you that steady, reliable results are possible. Don’t just trade — trade with confidence, trade with purpose, trade with me.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
2%
0
0
USD
USD
509
USD
USD
3
100%
8
100%
18%
n/a
1.06
USD
USD
1%
1:500