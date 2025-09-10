LQ Investama

LQ Investama is a forex signal available on the MetaTrader 5 platform, specializes in major currency pairs and uses a discretionary price action approach focused on intraday and swing trading.

Overview

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Trading Style: Intraday and swing

Intraday and swing Trading Method: Manual, price action–based

Manual, price action–based Instruments Traded: EURUSD USDJPY GBPUSD USDCHF AUDUSD



Trading Methodology

Frequency: One trade per session (low-frequency approach)

One trade per session (low-frequency approach) Analysis Basis: Market structure, support/resistance, and price action patterns

Market structure, support/resistance, and price action patterns Execution: Fixed stop-loss Defined take-profit target No martingale, no grid, no hedging



Risk Management

Risk per Trade: 1–2%

1–2% Maximum Daily Drawdown: 5% (trading stops if this is reached)

5% (trading stops if this is reached) Objective: Consistent monthly positive return

Account Recommendations

Minimum Capital: USD 500

USD 500 Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Broker Recommendation:

