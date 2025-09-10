SegnaliSezioni
Ghino Luqyano

LQ Investama

Ghino Luqyano
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
4.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.77 USD
Profitto lordo:
17.22 USD (1 730 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12.04 USD (1 037 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (14.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
14.69 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
64.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.40%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.43
Long Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Short Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.43
Profitto previsto:
0.65 USD
Profitto medio:
2.87 USD
Perdita media:
-6.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-11.96 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-11.96 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.01 USD
Massimale:
11.99 USD (2.33%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.33% (11.98 USD)
Per equità:
1.41% (7.18 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCHFu 3
AUDUSDu 3
GBPUSDu 1
USDJPYu 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCHFu -2
AUDUSDu 0
GBPUSDu 5
USDJPYu 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCHFu -201
AUDUSDu 26
GBPUSDu 491
USDJPYu 377
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.92 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -11.96 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DupoinFuturesID-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

LQ Investama

LQ Investama is a forex signal available on the MetaTrader 5 platform, specializes in major currency pairs and uses a discretionary price action approach focused on intraday and swing trading.

Overview

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Trading Style: Intraday and swing
  • Trading Method: Manual, price action–based
  • Instruments Traded:
    • EURUSD
    • USDJPY
    • GBPUSD
    • USDCHF
    • AUDUSD

Trading Methodology

  • Frequency: One trade per session (low-frequency approach)
  • Analysis Basis: Market structure, support/resistance, and price action patterns
  • Execution:
    • Fixed stop-loss
    • Defined take-profit target
    • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

Risk Management

  • Risk per Trade: 1–2%
  • Maximum Daily Drawdown: 5% (trading stops if this is reached)
  • Objective: Consistent monthly positive return

Account Recommendations

  • Minimum Capital: USD 500
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Broker Recommendation:
    • Using Dupoin is highly recommended to minimize slippage.
    • The signal provider does not accept referral commissions; users may register independently:

Risk Warning: Trading Forex carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Forex may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.10 11:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 11:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 11:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 11:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 11:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
LQ Investama
30USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
505
USD
3
0%
8
75%
65%
1.43
0.65
USD
2%
1:500
Copia

