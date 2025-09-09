SegnaliSezioni
Yusuf Balami Sule

Axiom King

Yusuf Balami Sule
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 28%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:10
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
31 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
10.33 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
139.23 USD (13 580 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (139.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
139.23 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.14
Attività di trading:
85.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
104.83%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
9 (29.03%)
Short Trade:
22 (70.97%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
4.49 USD
Profitto medio:
4.49 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
15.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
11.51% (57.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.33 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +139.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 3
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.15 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.24 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.29 × 222
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.67 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.74 × 42
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.80 × 35
Tickmill-Live08
2.83 × 12
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
3.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.00 × 1
CityIndexAU-Live 101
6.47 × 55
XMTrading-Real 256
9.80 × 10
FBS-Real-3
11.32 × 423
FBS-Real-9
11.39 × 74
Alpari-ECN1
13.00 × 1
Axiom King – Precision Trading Signals
Axiom King delivers consistent, high-quality trading signals built on disciplined risk management and a proven forex strategy. Focused on capital preservation and steady growth, each trade is carefully selected using a combination of technical precision, correlation analysis, and market timing.

Subscribers benefit from:

📈 Consistent performance with transparency.

🔒 Strict risk control on every trade.

⚖ Balanced strategy blending short-term opportunities with long-term stability.

🌍 Designed for traders seeking reliable growth without reckless risk.


Whether you’re a beginner looking to grow steadily or an experienced trader seeking an additional edge, Axiom King offers signals backed by professionalism, discipline, and experience.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.27 15:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 18:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 17:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 16:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.10 16:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 14:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 13:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 13:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 13:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 13:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 13:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Axiom King
30USD al mese
28%
0
0
USD
502
USD
7
0%
31
100%
85%
n/a
4.49
USD
12%
1:10
Copia

