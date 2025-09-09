- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
31 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
10.33 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
139.23 USD (13 580 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (139.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
139.23 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.14
Attività di trading:
85.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
104.83%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
9 (29.03%)
Short Trade:
22 (70.97%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
4.49 USD
Profitto medio:
4.49 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
15.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
11.51% (57.55 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDUSD
|139
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDUSD
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.33 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +139.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.15 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.24 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.29 × 222
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.69 × 72
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.67 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.74 × 42
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.80 × 35
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.83 × 12
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|3.80 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.00 × 1
|
CityIndexAU-Live 101
|6.47 × 55
|
XMTrading-Real 256
|9.80 × 10
|
FBS-Real-3
|11.32 × 423
|
FBS-Real-9
|11.39 × 74
|
Alpari-ECN1
|13.00 × 1
Axiom King – Precision Trading Signals
Axiom King delivers consistent, high-quality trading signals built on disciplined risk management and a proven forex strategy. Focused on capital preservation and steady growth, each trade is carefully selected using a combination of technical precision, correlation analysis, and market timing.
Subscribers benefit from:
📈 Consistent performance with transparency.
🔒 Strict risk control on every trade.
⚖ Balanced strategy blending short-term opportunities with long-term stability.
🌍 Designed for traders seeking reliable growth without reckless risk.
Whether you’re a beginner looking to grow steadily or an experienced trader seeking an additional edge, Axiom King offers signals backed by professionalism, discipline, and experience.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
28%
0
0
USD
USD
502
USD
USD
7
0%
31
100%
85%
n/a
4.49
USD
USD
12%
1:10