Trade:
482
Profit Trade:
414 (85.89%)
Loss Trade:
68 (14.11%)
Best Trade:
250.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 711.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 394.78 USD (51 424 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 671.66 USD (50 835 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
90 (232.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 306.81 USD (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
25.31%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
44
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.11
Long Trade:
247 (51.24%)
Short Trade:
235 (48.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-0.57 USD
Profitto medio:
15.45 USD
Perdita media:
-98.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-187.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 750.57 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
5.27%
Previsione annuale:
63.89%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 368.96 USD
Massimale:
2 529.92 USD (67.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
67.47% (2 529.92 USD)
Per equità:
52.62% (2 732.49 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.r
|468
|XAUUSD.r
|14
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD.r
|498
|XAUUSD.r
|-768
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD.r
|2K
|XAUUSD.r
|-1.4K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
As a dedicated GBP/USD trader, my edge comes from a synergistic partnership between technology and discretion. My strategy is rooted in automated systems: Expert Advisors (EAs) handle precise order execution, backtested strategy validation, and unwavering risk management. I complement this technological framework with manual analysis for high-level market sentiment, fundamental shifts, and anomaly detection—fine-tuning entries, exits, and overall strategy. This dual approach ensures disciplined, emotion-free trading while remaining adaptive to the dynamic macro-economic forces driving the Cable.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-43%
0
0
USD
USD
5.3K
USD
USD
24
66%
482
85%
100%
0.95
-0.57
USD
USD
67%
1:500