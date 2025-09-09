As a dedicated GBP/USD trader, my edge comes from a synergistic partnership between technology and discretion. My strategy is rooted in automated systems: Expert Advisors (EAs) handle precise order execution, backtested strategy validation, and unwavering risk management. I complement this technological framework with manual analysis for high-level market sentiment, fundamental shifts, and anomaly detection—fine-tuning entries, exits, and overall strategy. This dual approach ensures disciplined, emotion-free trading while remaining adaptive to the dynamic macro-economic forces driving the Cable.