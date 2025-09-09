SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GBPUSD Royal
Ruyi Jiang

GBPUSD Royal

Ruyi Jiang
0 recensioni
24 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -43%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
482
Profit Trade:
414 (85.89%)
Loss Trade:
68 (14.11%)
Best Trade:
250.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 711.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 394.78 USD (51 424 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 671.66 USD (50 835 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
90 (232.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 306.81 USD (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
25.31%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
44
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.11
Long Trade:
247 (51.24%)
Short Trade:
235 (48.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-0.57 USD
Profitto medio:
15.45 USD
Perdita media:
-98.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-187.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 750.57 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
5.27%
Previsione annuale:
63.89%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 368.96 USD
Massimale:
2 529.92 USD (67.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
67.47% (2 529.92 USD)
Per equità:
52.62% (2 732.49 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD.r 468
XAUUSD.r 14
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD.r 498
XAUUSD.r -768
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD.r 2K
XAUUSD.r -1.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +250.02 USD
Worst Trade: -1 712 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +232.29 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -187.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

As a dedicated GBP/USD trader, my edge comes from a synergistic partnership between technology and discretion. My strategy is rooted in automated systems: Expert Advisors (EAs) handle precise order execution, backtested strategy validation, and unwavering risk management. I complement this technological framework with manual analysis for high-level market sentiment, fundamental shifts, and anomaly detection—fine-tuning entries, exits, and overall strategy. This dual approach ensures disciplined, emotion-free trading while remaining adaptive to the dynamic macro-economic forces driving the Cable.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 08:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 12:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 15:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 09:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 10:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 15:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 13:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 12:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 10:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 10:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 08:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
