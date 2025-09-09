SegnaliSezioni
Volker Minkenberg

ForexStocks

Volker Minkenberg
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
41
Profit Trade:
26 (63.41%)
Loss Trade:
15 (36.59%)
Best Trade:
2 949.24 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 611.11 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 872.42 USD (12 534 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 797.36 USD (11 167 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (11 051.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
11 051.98 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
99.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
103.88%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.69
Long Trade:
27 (65.85%)
Short Trade:
14 (34.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.72
Profitto previsto:
172.56 USD
Profitto medio:
648.94 USD
Perdita media:
-653.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-4 059.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 059.65 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
7.11%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 345.67 USD
Massimale:
4 184.24 USD (4.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.96% (4 073.81 USD)
Per equità:
23.43% (25 452.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
EURUSD 5
USDJPY 3
USDCHF 2
AMD 2
NVDA 2
AUDJPY 2
AMZN 1
ADBE 1
ANET 1
DDOG 1
GBPCAD 1
MU 1
AAPL 1
NET 1
AVGO 1
AXON 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 570
USDJPY 658
USDCHF 857
AMD 2.1K
NVDA 469
AUDJPY 265
AMZN -1K
ADBE -1.1K
ANET -959
DDOG -1K
GBPCAD 6
MU 1.3K
AAPL 1.9K
NET -185
AVGO -1K
AXON -1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
EURUSD 832
USDJPY 1.5K
USDCHF 679
AMD 853
NVDA 27
AUDJPY 863
AMZN -740
ADBE -1.2K
ANET -357
DDOG -453
GBPCAD 22
MU 742
AAPL 1.5K
NET -611
AVGO -3K
AXON -2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2 949.24 USD
Worst Trade: -1 611 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11 051.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 059.65 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
Darwinex-Live
0.42 × 1558
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.86 × 370
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
TickmillUK-Live
1.25 × 4
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.09 × 11
Swissquote-Server
3.45 × 60
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.65 × 275
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.23 × 26
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
12 più
This signal actively trades on the global financial markets with a focus on currencies (Forex) and selected stocks. The goal is to achieve consistent results through a clear strategy while keeping risk under control.

Recommended conditions for subscribers:

  • Minimum capital: from 1,000 USD (higher balance = more stable results)

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

  • Recommended account type: ECN/RAW Spread with low commissions

  • Risk setting: moderate, without excessive leverage

We rely on thorough market analysis, using both technical and fundamental indicators, and maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and security. Trades are executed both short-term and medium-term, depending on market conditions.

This signal is designed for investors who value transparency and a disciplined trading approach.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 06:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 14:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 20:17
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.09 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 13:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.09 13:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 06:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 06:27
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 06:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 06:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 06:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
