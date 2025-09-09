SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / SLOW LIVING 600
Akhmad Khoirul Anam

SLOW LIVING 600

Akhmad Khoirul Anam
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
34 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 123%
FBS-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
422
Profit Trade:
329 (77.96%)
Loss Trade:
93 (22.04%)
Best Trade:
43.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-162.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 594.87 USD (136 893 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 366.92 USD (115 757 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
40 (140.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
144.79 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
42.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.15%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.50
Long Trade:
279 (66.11%)
Short Trade:
143 (33.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
0.54 USD
Profitto medio:
4.85 USD
Perdita media:
-14.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-58.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-324.27 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
19.27%
Previsione annuale:
233.85%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
119.19 USD
Massimale:
451.88 USD (124.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
62.67% (451.88 USD)
Per equità:
8.76% (66.04 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 422
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 228
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +43.11 USD
Worst Trade: -162 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +140.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -58.81 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
159 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Note > i put on news as well but , dislike with format, so i put here 

>
> Note 2025-09-13

At the beginning of 2025, the system performed quite well. In February, growth reached +85%, which became a strong foundation for the rest of the year.

However, in April and May, there were changes in the EA used and unstable configurations. As a result, trading performance temporarily declined, recording -13.41% in April and -17.01% in May. This period was a phase of correction and strategy adjustment.

Nevertheless, the strong profit achieved in February acted as a buffer, preventing the April–May losses from wiping out the overall positive results.

Starting from September, a new method was applied, and the system finally reached stability. As a result, growth turned positive again with a strong recovery trend.

Overall, by September 2025, the account grew more than 2x from the initial capital (+104.45%). This shows that despite temporary drawdowns, an adaptive strategy and continuous improvements in the system can maintain sustainable capital growth in the long run.

There will be no changes to the EA configuration until November 2025, unless a significant drawdown occurs. In that case, the configuration will be adjusted.


<---------end note>





Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.13 03:53 2025.09.13 03:53:57  

At the beginning of 2025, the system performed quite well. In February, growth reached +85% , which became a strong foundation for the rest of the year. However, in April and May, there were changes in the EA used and unstable configurations . As a result, trading performance temporarily declined, recording -13.41% in April and -17.01% in May . This period was a phase of correction and strategy adjustment. Nevertheless, the strong profit achieved in February acted as a buffer , preventing the April–May losses from wiping out the overall positive results. Starting from September, a new method was applied, and the system finally reached stability. As a result, growth turned positive again with a strong recovery trend. Overall, by September 2025, the account grew more than 2x from the initial capital (+104.45%). This shows that despite temporary drawdowns, an adaptive strategy and continuous improvements in the system can maintain sustainable capital growth in the long run.

2025.09.09 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.83% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 06:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SLOW LIVING 600
30USD al mese
123%
0
0
USD
787
USD
34
72%
422
77%
43%
1.16
0.54
USD
63%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.