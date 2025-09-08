SegnaliSezioni
Oureddine Ang

Noriendarw

Oureddine Ang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 98%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
192
Profit Trade:
135 (70.31%)
Loss Trade:
57 (29.69%)
Best Trade:
14 874.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-5 393.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
151 854.57 USD (88 921 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-53 410.71 USD (71 020 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (23 721.01 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
44 429.86 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
99.39%
Massimo carico di deposito:
174.04%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.25
Long Trade:
108 (56.25%)
Short Trade:
84 (43.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.84
Profitto previsto:
512.73 USD
Profitto medio:
1 124.85 USD
Perdita media:
-937.03 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-6 261.99 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 811.24 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
95.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4 186.52 USD
Massimale:
13 586.77 USD (12.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.41% (13 586.77 USD)
Per equità:
32.64% (44 971.07 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 87
USDJPY 76
WS30 20
AUDUSD 6
EURUSD 2
GBPJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 69K
USDJPY 21K
WS30 8.2K
AUDUSD 208
EURUSD 14
GBPJPY 59
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3.2K
USDJPY 14K
WS30 1.1K
AUDUSD 181
EURUSD 37
GBPJPY 63
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14 874.16 USD
Worst Trade: -5 394 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23 721.01 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6 261.99 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Just follow and wait for your profits We are not here to gamble but to trade and make some profits from this market using psychological trading strategy.Depends on trend and breakout We do not promise you huge profits, but we promise you a success rate of over 80%.Although the account is large compared to some traders, you can rely on dividing the trades according to your capital.Place a 5 lot for every hundred thousand dollars .Or place between half a lot and one lot for a $10,000 account.0.05  Lot to 0.1 For every thousand dollars Do not invest less than this amount.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 08:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.22 11:13
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.22 11:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 15:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
