Just follow and wait for your profits We are not here to gamble but to trade and make some profits from this market using psychological trading strategy.Depends on trend and breakout We do not promise you huge profits, but we promise you a success rate of over 80%.Although the account is large compared to some traders, you can rely on dividing the trades according to your capital.Place a 5 lot for every hundred thousand dollars .Or place between half a lot and one lot for a $10,000 account.0.05 Lot to 0.1 For every thousand dollars Do not invest less than this amount.