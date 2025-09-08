- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
14 (77.77%)
Loss Trade:
4 (22.22%)
Best Trade:
5.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.43 USD
Profitto lordo:
45.93 USD (968 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.36 USD (8 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (31.21 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
31.21 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.24
Attività di trading:
0.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.38%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
26.31
Long Trade:
12 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
6 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
10.53
Profitto previsto:
2.31 USD
Profitto medio:
3.28 USD
Perdita media:
-1.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-0.86 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.86 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
4.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.36 USD
Massimale:
1.58 USD (0.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.09% (0.36 USD)
Per equità:
4.45% (53.70 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|960
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.32 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.21 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.86 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
Disclaimer:
Trading Forex and CFDs involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while copying this signal. Subscribers should only trade with capital they can afford to lose. Please consider your own risk tolerance before subscribing.
Strategy Description:
No martingale, no grid. EA only opens a maximum of 2 positions at the same price per setup.
I usually withdraw profits once a week or every two weeks if the account is in profit.
Broker Recommendation:
Broker = IC Markets
Server = ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
Account type = RAW Spread
Leverage = 1:500
Minimum deposit = $1200
Note:
For the most accurate results, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker and account type.
Using a different broker or account type may result in differences in spread, slippage, entry, and exit prices.
This signal is designed for traders who value consistency, risk control, and long-term growth.
Thank you for your trust and support. Wishing you successful trading!
Non ci sono recensioni
