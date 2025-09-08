Disclaimer:

Trading Forex and CFDs involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while copying this signal. Subscribers should only trade with capital they can afford to lose. Please consider your own risk tolerance before subscribing.





Strategy Description:

No martingale, no grid. EA only opens a maximum of 2 positions at the same price per setup.

I usually withdraw profits once a week or every two weeks if the account is in profit.





Broker Recommendation:





Broker = IC Markets

Server = ICMarketsSC-MT5-2

Account type = RAW Spread

Leverage = 1:500

Minimum deposit = $1200





Note:

For the most accurate results, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker and account type.

Using a different broker or account type may result in differences in spread, slippage, entry, and exit prices.





This signal is designed for traders who value consistency, risk control, and long-term growth.

Thank you for your trust and support. Wishing you successful trading!