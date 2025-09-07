- Crescita
Trade:
584
Profit Trade:
408 (69.86%)
Loss Trade:
176 (30.14%)
Best Trade:
168.01 USD
Worst Trade:
-97.36 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 364.97 USD (114 141 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 159.19 USD (47 966 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (185.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
278.12 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
45.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.13%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
6.93
Long Trade:
158 (27.05%)
Short Trade:
426 (72.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.33
Profitto previsto:
7.20 USD
Profitto medio:
18.05 USD
Perdita media:
-17.95 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-456.76 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-456.76 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
6.26%
Previsione annuale:
77.54%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
13.84 USD
Massimale:
606.88 USD (8.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.25% (606.22 USD)
Per equità:
13.44% (1 237.61 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|164
|GBPUSD
|134
|AUDUSD
|129
|NZDUSD
|111
|USDJPY
|41
|NZDSGD
|4
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|852
|NZDUSD
|565
|USDJPY
|544
|NZDSGD
|-88
|GBPJPY
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|17K
|GBPUSD
|20K
|AUDUSD
|13K
|NZDUSD
|7.7K
|USDJPY
|9.8K
|NZDSGD
|-1.5K
|GBPJPY
|8
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +168.01 USD
Worst Trade: -97 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +185.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -456.76 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 32
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.66 × 235
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.74 × 430
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 61
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.94 × 173
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.04 × 57
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
My trading strategy combines smart technical and fundamental analysis across multiple markets, with a strong focus on Forex. I use layered hedging techniques to manage risk dynamically, allowing me to adapt to changing conditions while maintaining control. This approach enables precise execution, capital protection, and the ability to profit in both trending and ranging environments.
Beyond trading, my educational approach simplifies complex financial concepts, making them accessible and actionable for a wide audience. The strategy is transparent, scalable, and effective—ideal for individual traders and institutions seeking strategic risk management.
