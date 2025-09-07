SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Lake Capital Medium Low Risk
Luis Alberto Chacin Moreno

Lake Capital Medium Low Risk

Luis Alberto Chacin Moreno
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
31 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 84%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
584
Profit Trade:
408 (69.86%)
Loss Trade:
176 (30.14%)
Best Trade:
168.01 USD
Worst Trade:
-97.36 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 364.97 USD (114 141 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 159.19 USD (47 966 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (185.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
278.12 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
45.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.13%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
6.93
Long Trade:
158 (27.05%)
Short Trade:
426 (72.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.33
Profitto previsto:
7.20 USD
Profitto medio:
18.05 USD
Perdita media:
-17.95 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-456.76 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-456.76 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
6.26%
Previsione annuale:
77.54%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
13.84 USD
Massimale:
606.88 USD (8.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.25% (606.22 USD)
Per equità:
13.44% (1 237.61 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 164
GBPUSD 134
AUDUSD 129
NZDUSD 111
USDJPY 41
NZDSGD 4
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.2K
AUDUSD 852
NZDUSD 565
USDJPY 544
NZDSGD -88
GBPJPY 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 17K
GBPUSD 20K
AUDUSD 13K
NZDUSD 7.7K
USDJPY 9.8K
NZDSGD -1.5K
GBPJPY 8
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +168.01 USD
Worst Trade: -97 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +185.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -456.76 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 32
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.17 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.66 × 235
Exness-MT5Real8
0.74 × 430
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 61
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.94 × 173
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.04 × 57
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
73 più
My trading strategy combines smart technical and fundamental analysis across multiple markets, with a strong focus on Forex. I use layered hedging techniques to manage risk dynamically, allowing me to adapt to changing conditions while maintaining control. This approach enables precise execution, capital protection, and the ability to profit in both trending and ranging environments.

Beyond trading, my educational approach simplifies complex financial concepts, making them accessible and actionable for a wide audience. The strategy is transparent, scalable, and effective—ideal for individual traders and institutions seeking strategic risk management.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Lake Capital Medium Low Risk
100USD al mese
84%
0
0
USD
9.2K
USD
31
71%
584
69%
45%
2.33
7.20
USD
13%
1:500
Copia

