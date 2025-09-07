- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
334
Profit Trade:
262 (78.44%)
Loss Trade:
72 (21.56%)
Best Trade:
45.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.07 USD
Profitto lordo:
579.91 USD (21 428 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-298.24 USD (20 825 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (15.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
58.51 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
85.18%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
52
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.19
Long Trade:
164 (49.10%)
Short Trade:
170 (50.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.94
Profitto previsto:
0.84 USD
Profitto medio:
2.21 USD
Perdita media:
-4.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-39.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-39.19 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
20.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
39.19 USD (3.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.08% (39.19 USD)
Per equità:
29.41% (357.39 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|334
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|282
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|603
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +45.45 USD
Worst Trade: -14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -39.19 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 32
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.40 × 50
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.47 × 129
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.59 × 390
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.76 × 33
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.91 × 163
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
67 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Mainly trade EURUSD in short timeframe (i.e. M5, M15). Swing trade and monitoring the market in order to determine whether hedge strategy should be applied, the goal is to gain high profit (10-15% monthly) steadily while using hedging to lower the risk as low as possible.
Suggest to have 1000usd per 0.01lot to copy this signal. Assume there is ~40% DD at the worst case, with 10-15% monthly profit.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
28%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
6
100%
334
78%
100%
1.94
0.84
USD
USD
29%
1:50