Wong Koon Hei

EURUSD Steady Growth

Wong Koon Hei
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 28%
Tickmill-Live
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
334
Profit Trade:
262 (78.44%)
Loss Trade:
72 (21.56%)
Best Trade:
45.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.07 USD
Profitto lordo:
579.91 USD (21 428 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-298.24 USD (20 825 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (15.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
58.51 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
85.18%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
52
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.19
Long Trade:
164 (49.10%)
Short Trade:
170 (50.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.94
Profitto previsto:
0.84 USD
Profitto medio:
2.21 USD
Perdita media:
-4.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-39.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-39.19 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
20.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
39.19 USD (3.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.08% (39.19 USD)
Per equità:
29.41% (357.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 334
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 282
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 603
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +45.45 USD
Worst Trade: -14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -39.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 32
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
Alpari-MT5
0.40 × 50
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.47 × 129
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.59 × 390
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.91 × 163
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
67 più
Mainly trade EURUSD in short timeframe (i.e. M5, M15). Swing trade and monitoring the market in order to determine whether hedge strategy should be applied, the goal is to gain high profit (10-15% monthly) steadily while using hedging to lower the risk as low as possible.


Suggest to have 1000usd per 0.01lot to copy this signal. Assume there is ~40% DD at the worst case, with 10-15% monthly profit.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.07 11:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.07 11:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.