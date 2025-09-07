Mainly trade EURUSD in short timeframe (i.e. M5, M15). Swing trade and monitoring the market in order to determine whether hedge strategy should be applied, the goal is to gain high profit (10-15% monthly) steadily while using hedging to lower the risk as low as possible.





Suggest to have 1000usd per 0.01lot to copy this signal. Assume there is ~40% DD at the worst case, with 10-15% monthly profit.