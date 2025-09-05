- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|87
|XAUUSDm
|60
|GBPUSDm
|22
|USDJPYm
|20
|AUDUSDm
|16
|EURGBPm
|2
|USDCADm
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSDm
|-484
|XAUUSDm
|542
|GBPUSDm
|57
|USDJPYm
|-9
|AUDUSDm
|15
|EURGBPm
|5
|USDCADm
|4
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSDm
|-19K
|XAUUSDm
|526K
|GBPUSDm
|1.7K
|USDJPYm
|-1.5K
|AUDUSDm
|78
|EURGBPm
|56
|USDCADm
|90
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Discretionary-Free Copy Signal Brief
Name:ATM
Style: Rules-driven trend following focused on medium/short-term one-way moves; cautious in ranges.
Frequency: Not high-frequency. Trades only when conditions align; being flat is part of the plan.
Risk: Strict pre-defined stop loss. Adds only to winners (pyramiding with caps). No martingale, no grids.
What it does
-
Enters only when both trend quality and volatility structure are favorable.
-
Sizes positions to keep risk proportional to account size and current volatility.
-
Scales in to profitable positions up to a defined maximum; always keeps a protective stop and trails profits dynamically.
-
Stays flat when conditions are poor—no forced trades.
Things to know before copying
-
Drawdown profile: Expect “many small losses + occasional large wins.” In chop, strings of small losses are normal.
-
Copy variance: Execution delay and slippage mean your fills may differ from the master; returns will deviate.
-
Gap risk: News and gaps can cause slippage through stops.
-
Environment: Copier must run 24/5 with stable connectivity. Don’t stack other EAs or manual hedges on the same symbol.
Suggested copier settings (no strategy parameters disclosed)
-
Risk multiplier: Start with equity-based 0.5×–1.0×. Adjust after you’re familiar with behavior.
-
Account-level limits: Consider “≤1% per trade, ≤5% total concurrent risk” via your copier or your own rules.
-
Slippage tolerance: Breakout/trend systems need moderate max slippage to avoid frequent rejections.
-
Symbol mapping: Ensure symbol, contract size, digits, and margin rules match master; otherwise sizing will be off.
-
Replicate modifications: Enable copying of order edits/stops; this signal tightens stops and moves protection.
Who this is for / not for
Good fit: Investors who accept drawdowns, want a rules-based approach, and understand the math of “small cuts + outsized trends.”
Not a fit: Those needing high win rate, daily action, or minimal equity swings.
What I will share / won’t share
Will share:
-
Live exposure and direction (without disclosing formulas).
-
Key risk stats (drawdown, volatility, monthly returns).
-
Uptime/health and material changes (e.g., symbol adjustments).
Won’t share:
-
Exact entry/scale/stop algorithms, parameters, or code.
-
Any details that enable easy replication.
Quick FAQ
Q: Why so many small losses?
A: The system cuts losers quickly and rides trends. That edge requires tolerating frequent small cuts.
Q: Why sometimes no trades for days?
A: Staying flat in poor conditions reduces churn and drawdown.
Q: Are the adds averaging down?
A: No. Adds occur only to winning positions, with a cap on total units and progressively tighter protection.
Q: Why are my results different from yours?
A: Copy delay, slippage, and contract differences. Use a broker/server close to the master and equity-proportional copying.
Pre-copy checklist
-
✅ You know your max tolerable drawdown and per-trade risk.
-
✅ Copier set to equity-based / proportional, allows order modifications, reasonable slippage cap.
-
✅ VPS/PC online 24/5 with stable network.
-
✅ No other EAs/manual trades on the same symbol.
-
✅ You accept waiting flat and enduring strings of small losses.
