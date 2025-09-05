SegnaliSezioni
Yang Hui Chen

Atm

Yang Hui Chen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 5000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
213
Profit Trade:
139 (65.25%)
Loss Trade:
74 (34.74%)
Best Trade:
63.27 USD
Worst Trade:
-120.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 133.29 USD (7 486 040 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 016.28 USD (246 010 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (261.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
261.97 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
36.49%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.49%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.18
Long Trade:
136 (63.85%)
Short Trade:
77 (36.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
0.55 USD
Profitto medio:
8.15 USD
Perdita media:
-13.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-134.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-329.23 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
68.36%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
423.15 USD
Massimale:
637.92 USD (82.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
38.93% (637.92 USD)
Per equità:
5.35% (70.85 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSDm 87
XAUUSDm 60
GBPUSDm 22
USDJPYm 20
AUDUSDm 16
EURGBPm 2
USDCADm 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSDm -484
XAUUSDm 542
GBPUSDm 57
USDJPYm -9
AUDUSDm 15
EURGBPm 5
USDCADm 4
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSDm -19K
XAUUSDm 526K
GBPUSDm 1.7K
USDJPYm -1.5K
AUDUSDm 78
EURGBPm 56
USDCADm 90
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +63.27 USD
Worst Trade: -120 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +261.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -134.11 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Discretionary-Free Copy Signal Brief


Name:ATM

Style: Rules-driven trend following focused on medium/short-term one-way moves; cautious in ranges.

Frequency: Not high-frequency. Trades only when conditions align; being flat is part of the plan.

Risk: Strict pre-defined stop loss. Adds only to winners (pyramiding with caps). No martingale, no grids.


What it does

  • Enters only when both trend quality and volatility structure are favorable.

  • Sizes positions to keep risk proportional to account size and current volatility.

  • Scales in to profitable positions up to a defined maximum; always keeps a protective stop and trails profits dynamically.

  • Stays flat when conditions are poor—no forced trades.


Things to know before copying

  • Drawdown profile: Expect “many small losses + occasional large wins.” In chop, strings of small losses are normal.

  • Copy variance: Execution delay and slippage mean your fills may differ from the master; returns will deviate.

  • Gap risk: News and gaps can cause slippage through stops.

  • Environment: Copier must run 24/5 with stable connectivity. Don’t stack other EAs or manual hedges on the same symbol.


Suggested copier settings (no strategy parameters disclosed)

  • Risk multiplier: Start with equity-based 0.5×–1.0×. Adjust after you’re familiar with behavior.

  • Account-level limits: Consider “≤1% per trade, ≤5% total concurrent risk” via your copier or your own rules.

  • Slippage tolerance: Breakout/trend systems need moderate max slippage to avoid frequent rejections.

  • Symbol mapping: Ensure symbol, contract size, digits, and margin rules match master; otherwise sizing will be off.

  • Replicate modifications: Enable copying of order edits/stops; this signal tightens stops and moves protection.


Who this is for / not for


Good fit: Investors who accept drawdowns, want a rules-based approach, and understand the math of “small cuts + outsized trends.”

Not a fit: Those needing high win rate, daily action, or minimal equity swings.


What I will share / won’t share


Will share:

  • Live exposure and direction (without disclosing formulas).

  • Key risk stats (drawdown, volatility, monthly returns).

  • Uptime/health and material changes (e.g., symbol adjustments).


Won’t share:

  • Exact entry/scale/stop algorithms, parameters, or code.

  • Any details that enable easy replication.


Quick FAQ


Q: Why so many small losses?

A: The system cuts losers quickly and rides trends. That edge requires tolerating frequent small cuts.


Q: Why sometimes no trades for days?

A: Staying flat in poor conditions reduces churn and drawdown.


Q: Are the adds averaging down?

A: No. Adds occur only to winning positions, with a cap on total units and progressively tighter protection.


Q: Why are my results different from yours?

A: Copy delay, slippage, and contract differences. Use a broker/server close to the master and equity-proportional copying.


Pre-copy checklist

  • ✅ You know your max tolerable drawdown and per-trade risk.

  • ✅ Copier set to equity-based / proportional, allows order modifications, reasonable slippage cap.

  • ✅ VPS/PC online 24/5 with stable network.

  • ✅ No other EAs/manual trades on the same symbol.

  • ✅ You accept waiting flat and enduring strings of small losses.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 07:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 11:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
