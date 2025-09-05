- Crescita
Discipline over drama. Capital first.
Short description
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 mirrors NAS100 trades with strict risk control. Every trade has SL/TP; a daily loss cap stops new orders on chaotic days. No grid, no martingale.
NAS100 copy trading with a daily loss cap, clear stops, and professional execution. Proprietary, rule-based, without martingale/grid.
The Story
Most systems don’t fail because of the setup, but because of one day that wipes everything out. ICONIC SECRET 2 addresses exactly that: it provides exposure to NAS100 while enforcing a maximum daily drawdown cap that halts new trades the moment a day turns against us. No guesswork, no gut feelings — rules, risk, execution.
What you get
-
Proprietary NAS100 signal executed with strict rule adherence
-
Capital protection first: fixed stop-loss, defined take-profit, daily loss cap for new trades
-
Clean execution: pending/market logic, OCO handling, spread check
-
No martingale, no grid, no averaging into drawdown
-
Simple onboarding, risk scalable via follower settings
The logic is intentionally proprietary. Exact entry/exit parameters are not disclosed.
How copy trading works here
-
Connect — Link your account to ICONIC SECRET 2 in the MQL5 Signals section.
-
Mirror — Trades are copied proportionally to your account size.
-
Protect — When the daily loss cap is reached, no new trades are opened; existing positions continue under the rules.
-
Scale — Adjust risk as needed, start conservatively.
Recommended follower settings
-
Copy mode: proportional to balance/equity
-
Risk factor: start conservative (approx. 0.5–1.0% account risk per trade as a guideline)
-
Copy SL/TP: enable
-
Parallel use: do not run additional EAs or manual trades on the same symbol
-
Broker/instrument: NAS100/US100/USTEC, stable execution, tight spread
Who is this for?
Ambitious traders and entrepreneurs seeking NAS100 exposure without micromanagement, with a strict risk framework and reliable execution.
What we do not do
-
Martingale, grid, or averaging into losing positions
-
News gambling without a rule set
-
Opaque leverage spikes and sudden risk jumps
Operations & transparency
-
Live monitoring and regular maintenance
-
Concise, technical updates instead of marketing hype
-
Proprietary logic; focus on discipline, protection, consistency
FAQ
How many trades per day? Selective; 0–2 is typical. Quality over quantity.
Can I change the risk? Yes, via follower scaling/lot factor. Increase step by step.
What happens at the daily loss cap? New orders are blocked until the new trading day; pending orders are cleared, existing positions remain rule-managed.
Minimum capital? Around 100 €/USD is practical; realistic expectations are essential.
Get started now
Subscribe and scale with discipline.
Connect your account, choose a conservative risk factor, and track results systematically. ICONIC SECRET 2 provides execution and the risk framework — you control the scaling.
Disclaimer
Trading indices/CFDs involves significant risk. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. You are responsible for your follower settings (risk factor, slippage, leverage).
