SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2
Maurice Prang

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2

Maurice Prang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
21
Profit Trade:
15 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
6 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
2.81 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
12.87 USD (12 261 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11.85 USD (8 934 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (3.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4.78 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
2.49%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.49%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
14 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
7 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.09
Profitto previsto:
0.05 USD
Profitto medio:
0.86 USD
Perdita media:
-1.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-6.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6.59 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.88 USD
Massimale:
6.59 USD (6.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.44% (6.59 USD)
Per equità:
3.35% (3.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NAS100 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NAS100 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NAS100 3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.81 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.59 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MonetaMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 — NAS100 Copy Signal

Discipline over drama. Capital first.

Short description

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 mirrors NAS100 trades with strict risk control. Every trade has SL/TP; a daily loss cap stops new orders on chaotic days. No grid, no martingale.

NAS100 copy trading with a daily loss cap, clear stops, and professional execution. Proprietary, rule-based, without martingale/grid.

The Story

Most systems don’t fail because of the setup, but because of one day that wipes everything out. ICONIC SECRET 2 addresses exactly that: it provides exposure to NAS100 while enforcing a maximum daily drawdown cap that halts new trades the moment a day turns against us. No guesswork, no gut feelings — rules, risk, execution.

What you get

  • Proprietary NAS100 signal executed with strict rule adherence

  • Capital protection first: fixed stop-loss, defined take-profit, daily loss cap for new trades

  • Clean execution: pending/market logic, OCO handling, spread check

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging into drawdown

  • Simple onboarding, risk scalable via follower settings

The logic is intentionally proprietary. Exact entry/exit parameters are not disclosed.

How copy trading works here

  • Connect — Link your account to ICONIC SECRET 2 in the MQL5 Signals section.

  • Mirror — Trades are copied proportionally to your account size.

  • Protect — When the daily loss cap is reached, no new trades are opened; existing positions continue under the rules.

  • Scale — Adjust risk as needed, start conservatively.

Recommended follower settings

  • Copy mode: proportional to balance/equity

  • Risk factor: start conservative (approx. 0.5–1.0% account risk per trade as a guideline)

  • Copy SL/TP: enable

  • Parallel use: do not run additional EAs or manual trades on the same symbol

  • Broker/instrument: NAS100/US100/USTEC, stable execution, tight spread

Who is this for?

Ambitious traders and entrepreneurs seeking NAS100 exposure without micromanagement, with a strict risk framework and reliable execution.

What we do not do

  • Martingale, grid, or averaging into losing positions

  • News gambling without a rule set

  • Opaque leverage spikes and sudden risk jumps

Operations & transparency

  • Live monitoring and regular maintenance

  • Concise, technical updates instead of marketing hype

  • Proprietary logic; focus on discipline, protection, consistency

FAQ

How many trades per day? Selective; 0–2 is typical. Quality over quantity.
Can I change the risk? Yes, via follower scaling/lot factor. Increase step by step.
What happens at the daily loss cap? New orders are blocked until the new trading day; pending orders are cleared, existing positions remain rule-managed.
Minimum capital? Around 100 €/USD is practical; realistic expectations are essential.

Get started now

Subscribe and scale with discipline.
Connect your account, choose a conservative risk factor, and track results systematically. ICONIC SECRET 2 provides execution and the risk framework — you control the scaling.

Disclaimer

Trading indices/CFDs involves significant risk. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. You are responsible for your follower settings (risk factor, slippage, leverage).


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 08:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 20:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 13:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.08 13:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.08 13:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.05 15:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 15:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 15:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.05 15:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.05 15:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2
39USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
97
USD
3
100%
21
71%
2%
1.08
0.05
USD
6%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.