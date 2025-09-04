SegnaliSezioni
KUEKUL SRISIRIVILAI

MaySoulYer

KUEKUL SRISIRIVILAI
0 recensioni
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -42%
Exness-Real4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
706
Profit Trade:
449 (63.59%)
Loss Trade:
257 (36.40%)
Best Trade:
144.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-485.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 144.26 USD (982 094 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 840.56 USD (5 244 886 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
76 (124.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
598.34 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
51.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
93.14%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.80
Long Trade:
177 (25.07%)
Short Trade:
529 (74.93%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.31
Profitto previsto:
-6.65 USD
Profitto medio:
4.78 USD
Perdita media:
-26.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
80 (-5 196.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 196.16 USD (80)
Crescita mensile:
-57.71%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
18%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4 696.30 USD
Massimale:
5 886.29 USD (442.57%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
84.77% (277.32 USD)
Per equità:
77.91% (254.86 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSDm 87
XAUUSDm 81
EURUSDm 63
XAUAUDm 58
EURJPYm 56
CHFJPYm 50
AUDJPYm 36
AUDUSDm 35
NZDUSDm 31
USDCHFm 28
AUDCHFm 22
EURGBPm 20
CADJPYm 20
GBPCHFm 18
EURCHFm 17
EURCADm 14
GBPAUDm 11
EURAUDm 11
GBPJPYm 11
BTCUSDm 9
USDJPYm 8
USDCADm 7
AUDCADm 5
NZDCHFm 5
GBPCADm 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSDm 21
XAUUSDm -1.7K
EURUSDm 3
XAUAUDm -3.6K
EURJPYm 397
CHFJPYm 197
AUDJPYm -39
AUDUSDm -22
NZDUSDm -6
USDCHFm 97
AUDCHFm -49
EURGBPm 19
CADJPYm 12
GBPCHFm -76
EURCHFm -4
EURCADm 14
GBPAUDm -8
EURAUDm 11
GBPJPYm 15
BTCUSDm 112
USDJPYm -9
USDCADm 0
AUDCADm 3
NZDCHFm -78
GBPCADm 8
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSDm 1.9K
XAUUSDm -1.3M
EURUSDm 1.5K
XAUAUDm -3.3M
EURJPYm 788
CHFJPYm -1.6K
AUDJPYm -5.8K
AUDUSDm -2.4K
NZDUSDm -774
USDCHFm 3.1K
AUDCHFm 904
EURGBPm 1.4K
CADJPYm 2.3K
GBPCHFm 626
EURCHFm -941
EURCADm 1.9K
GBPAUDm 783
EURAUDm 1.8K
GBPJPYm 2.1K
BTCUSDm 267K
USDJPYm -313
USDCADm -45
AUDCADm 432
NZDCHFm -615
GBPCADm 1.1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +144.62 USD
Worst Trade: -486 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 80
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +124.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 196.16 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

System Description: ICT_SMC + OVB–OVS Standard Model

The ICT_SMC + OVB–OVS system is a structured trading framework that integrates ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Order Block Validation (OVB) and Order Block Violation/Shift (OVS) filters.

  • ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The foundation of the system, designed to identify institutional footprints such as liquidity grabs, fair value gaps, and market structure shifts.

  • OVB (Order Block Validation): Confirms the strength and validity of order blocks to ensure only high-probability zones are used for trade execution.

  • OVS (Order Block Violation/Shift): Detects invalidated or broken order blocks, signaling potential reversals or trend continuations.

This standard model provides traders with a disciplined, rules-based approach that balances market structure analysis with precision entry and exit points. The combination of ICT SMC with OVB–OVS delivers improved trade filtering, reduces false signals, and enhances consistency in both trending and ranging markets.

It is particularly suitable for traders who value institutional-style strategies, market efficiency insights, and a professional edge in risk management.


2025.11.13 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 08:11
High current drawdown in 54% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 08:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 19:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 10:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 09:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.23 05:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 03:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 02:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 00:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 21:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 20:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 22:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.05 10:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.05 09:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.05 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
