System Description: ICT_SMC + OVB–OVS Standard Model

The ICT_SMC + OVB–OVS system is a structured trading framework that integrates ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Order Block Validation (OVB) and Order Block Violation/Shift (OVS) filters.

ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The foundation of the system, designed to identify institutional footprints such as liquidity grabs, fair value gaps, and market structure shifts.

OVB (Order Block Validation): Confirms the strength and validity of order blocks to ensure only high-probability zones are used for trade execution.

OVS (Order Block Violation/Shift): Detects invalidated or broken order blocks, signaling potential reversals or trend continuations.

This standard model provides traders with a disciplined, rules-based approach that balances market structure analysis with precision entry and exit points. The combination of ICT SMC with OVB–OVS delivers improved trade filtering, reduces false signals, and enhances consistency in both trending and ranging markets.

It is particularly suitable for traders who value institutional-style strategies, market efficiency insights, and a professional edge in risk management.



