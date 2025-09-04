SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Trading Low Risk
Chan Wei Sik

Gold Trading Low Risk

Chan Wei Sik
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 320%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
61
Profit Trade:
46 (75.40%)
Loss Trade:
15 (24.59%)
Best Trade:
763.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-398.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 601.17 USD (7 980 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 447.88 USD (5 287 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (568.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
763.75 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
0.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
49.97%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.72
Long Trade:
37 (60.66%)
Short Trade:
24 (39.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.47
Profitto previsto:
18.91 USD
Profitto medio:
78.29 USD
Perdita media:
-163.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-404.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-404.50 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
140.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
41.96 USD
Massimale:
670.75 USD (43.98%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.47% (669.00 USD)
Per equità:
19.68% (178.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +763.75 USD
Worst Trade: -398 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +568.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -404.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
Gold Trade with Breakout Strategy
Tight SL and Tight Trailing SL
 
Maximum 4 trades per day 
Minimum 1 Trade per day 

Recommended fund : 500 USD and above

Lot size : Use Fixed Lot  ( recommended)
High Risk : 0.5 Lot per trade ( recommended)
Medium : 0.3 Lot per trade ( recommended)
Super Low risk : 0.05-0.1 lot per trade ( recommended)


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.04 12:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.04 12:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 07:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.04 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.04 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold Trading Low Risk
30USD al mese
320%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
6
100%
61
75%
1%
1.47
18.91
USD
42%
1:500
Copia

