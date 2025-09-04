- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
61
Profit Trade:
46 (75.40%)
Loss Trade:
15 (24.59%)
Best Trade:
763.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-398.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 601.17 USD (7 980 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 447.88 USD (5 287 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (568.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
763.75 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
0.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
49.97%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.72
Long Trade:
37 (60.66%)
Short Trade:
24 (39.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.47
Profitto previsto:
18.91 USD
Profitto medio:
78.29 USD
Perdita media:
-163.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-404.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-404.50 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
140.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
41.96 USD
Massimale:
670.75 USD (43.98%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.47% (669.00 USD)
Per equità:
19.68% (178.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +763.75 USD
Worst Trade: -398 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +568.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -404.50 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
Gold Trade with Breakout Strategy
Tight SL and Tight Trailing SL
Maximum 4 trades per day
Minimum 1 Trade per day
Recommended fund : 500 USD and above
Lot size : Use Fixed Lot ( recommended)
High Risk : 0.5 Lot per trade ( recommended)
Medium : 0.3 Lot per trade ( recommended)
Super Low risk : 0.05-0.1 lot per trade ( recommended)
