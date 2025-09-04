- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|740
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|740K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 170
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
🇬🇧 Signal Presentation – Goal: Replace a Full-Time Salary in 5 Years
🎯 Signal Objective
This trading signal is designed with a clear and realistic ambition:
➡️ To replace a traditional employee salary within 5 years, using a disciplined, manual trading system that has been stress-tested in live conditions.
⚙️ Trading Philosophy
-
📊 Focus on steady capital growth over time
-
🔄 Dynamic lot scaling based on account growth
-
❌ No martingale – ❌ No aggressive scalping
-
📉 Moderate and controlled drawdown ("Medium risk" mode)
-
✅ Market-adaptive and updated strategy
💼 Who is this signal for?
✔️ Anyone seeking a passive income stream
✔️ Investors aiming for financial independence within 5 years
✔️ Traders who value consistency over high-risk speculation
💶 Subscriber Recommendations
-
💰 Recommended starting capital: $1,000 minimum
-
⚖️ Suggested leverage: 1:500
-
✅ Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing
-
🔒 Ideally choose a broker with fast, reliable execution
-
🧠 Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model
🔒 Risk Management & Safety
The signal includes a progressive lot size strategy
➡️ Lots increase only when capital does, maintaining a healthy balance
🗓️ 5-Year Projection (Indicative Only)
-
📈 Starting capital: $1,000
-
🚀 Target monthly return: 10 –15 %*
-
🔁 Expected result: replace a monthly salary within 12–60 months
(*Past performance does not guarantee future results)
