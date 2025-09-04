SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / XAU Sniper99
Iwan Susantiaji

XAU Sniper99

Iwan Susantiaji
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
25 settimane
2 / 406 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 370%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
37
Profit Trade:
37 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
55.07 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
739.79 USD (739 713 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
37 (739.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
739.79 USD (37)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.83
Attività di trading:
42.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.79%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
37 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
19.99 USD
Profitto medio:
19.99 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
28.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
9.13% (84.67 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 740
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 740K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +55.07 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 37
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +739.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 170
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
373 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

🇬🇧 Signal Presentation – Goal: Replace a Full-Time Salary in 5 Years

🎯 Signal Objective
This trading signal is designed with a clear and realistic ambition:
➡️ To replace a traditional employee salary within 5 years, using a disciplined, manual trading system that has been stress-tested in live conditions.

⚙️ Trading Philosophy

  • 📊 Focus on steady capital growth over time

  • 🔄 Dynamic lot scaling based on account growth

  • ❌ No martingale – ❌ No aggressive scalping

  • 📉 Moderate and controlled drawdown ("Medium risk" mode)

  • ✅ Market-adaptive and updated strategy

💼 Who is this signal for?

✔️ Anyone seeking a passive income stream
✔️ Investors aiming for financial independence within 5 years
✔️ Traders who value consistency over high-risk speculation

💶 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💰 Recommended starting capital: $1,000 minimum

  • ⚖️ Suggested leverage: 1:500

  • ✅ Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing

  • 🔒 Ideally choose a broker with fast, reliable execution

  • 🧠 Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

🔒 Risk Management & Safety

The signal includes a progressive lot size strategy
➡️ Lots increase only when capital does, maintaining a healthy balance

🗓️ 5-Year Projection (Indicative Only)

  • 📈 Starting capital: $1,000

  • 🚀 Target monthly return: 10 –15 %*

  • 🔁 Expected result: replace a monthly salary within 12–60 months
    (*Past performance does not guarantee future results)


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.04 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 02:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 19 days. This comprises 12.84% of days out of the 148 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 02:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.04 02:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
XAU Sniper99
30USD al mese
370%
2
406
USD
940
USD
25
0%
37
100%
42%
n/a
19.99
USD
9%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.