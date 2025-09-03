SegnaliSezioni
Song Kai Soh

SohSongKai

Song Kai Soh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 18%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 135
Profit Trade:
2 399 (76.52%)
Loss Trade:
736 (23.48%)
Best Trade:
543.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-259.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
18 403.99 USD (917 939 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 587.25 USD (1 145 247 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (123.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 128.38 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
64.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.48%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1098
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.80
Long Trade:
1 773 (56.56%)
Short Trade:
1 362 (43.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
1.86 USD
Profitto medio:
7.67 USD
Perdita media:
-17.10 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-280.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-999.51 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
17.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6.81 USD
Massimale:
1 003.64 USD (2.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.92% (999.59 USD)
Per equità:
9.20% (3 328.65 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2969
BTCUSD 131
US30 35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD 610
US30 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -13K
BTCUSD -217K
US30 2.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +543.51 USD
Worst Trade: -259 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +123.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -280.38 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 661
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.36 × 3453
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.54 × 145
Exness-MT5Real17
1.59 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
90 più
XAU BTC Multi-EA Strategy Architecture

 Multiple trading EAs run independently (each with its own strategy),
✅ They may open Buy and Sell (hedged) positions,
✅ A Master EA (Supervisor EA) monitors overall exposure, equity, P/L, and enforces global rules like:

  • Locking profits

  • Equity stop-out

  • Hedging imbalances

  • Managing margin or risk across all EAs

✅ SYSTEM STRUCTURE OVERVIEW

🔹 1. Individual EAs (Workers)

  • Each EA operates its own logic (e.g., breakout, scalping, trend)

  • Opens Buy/Sell positions — can hedge or overlap with others

  • Runs on same symbol (e.g., XAUUSD) or multiple symbols

🔹 2. Master EA (Supervisor EA)

This EA:

  • Reads all open trades

  • Tracks:

    • Total Buy vs Sell lots (for net exposure)

    • Total floating P/L

    • Equity vs balance

    • Number of trades



Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SohSongKai
30USD al mese
18%
0
0
USD
38K
USD
4
99%
3 135
76%
64%
1.46
1.86
USD
9%
1:500
